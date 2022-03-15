NFL Free Agency – Odds Changes

The NFL’s competitive landscape changed in the first two days of free agency, but oddsmakers didn’t think the moves altered their Super Bowl opinions.

Cincinnati signed OL Alex Cappa and others to shore up their offensive line, but they remained at 22-1 pretender status, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver outmaneuvered Dallas to sign OLB Randy Gregory, but the Broncos odds slipped slightly (13-1 to 15-1) while Dallas also slipped (15-1 from 14-1).

And the lowly New York Jets actually climbed the AFC East odds after snagging Safety DJ Reed and TE CJ Uzomah.

Interestingly, the specter of DeShaun Watson’s eventual trade kept the Super Bowl futures in limbo. And on the NFL MVP futures board, Watson remained at 25-1 even though he doesn’t have a team and may endure a suspension when he does.