NFL Mock Draft 2 – Lance at No. 3?

Trevor Lawrence is still the overwhelming favorite to go first at -10000 at BetRivers. Since I released my first mock draft, things have changed around the NFL. It looks like Trey Lance or Mac Jones will be the pick at three, and Orlando Brown has changed jerseys and is now Kansas City Chief.

This draft is still a huge unknown. Things change directly before the draft, but there is some value to be had right now if you’re looking to get your bets in early. Here are three value bets I like heading into the final days before the draft. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers.

NFL Mock Draft 2

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

If you throw one million dollars down on him to go first overall, you can pocket a quick $10K. He is listed as a -10000 favorite to go first overall on BetRivers.

New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

It’s pretty clear Joe Douglas has fallen in love with Zach Wilson.

San Fransisco 49ers (From Texans via Dolphins): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota St

I wrote on Sunday that Trey Lance at +300 to go third overall would be a perfect value bet. He is now sitting at +225. I would still make that bet at BetRivers

Denver Broncos (via Atlanta Falcons): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio St

Denver pounces on the opportunity to take Fields at 4.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

I personally think this is the wrong pick. Penei Sewell should be the pick, but Joe Burrow ultimately gets his favorite weapon from LSU. Chase is currently listed at -1000 on BetRivers to be the first wide receiver off the board

Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Mike Gesicki shouldn’t sway the Dolphins’ opinion on taking Pitts here. He’s that good.

New England Patriots (via Detroit Lions): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

I still think this trade happens.

Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Sewell fits well into the Panthers’ offense on day one. They are in desperate need of a left tackle.

Atlanta Falcons (via Denver Broncos): Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

Patrick Surtain is the best defensive player in the draft. He is currently listed as the favorite on BetRivers to be the first defensive player drafted.

Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Jaycee Horn might be the perfect corner for a Dan Quinn system.

New York Giants: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn St

This one is tough. Gettleman can go anywhere with this pick. Parsons talent ultimately is too good to pass on.

Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Eagles can’t pass up on the Heisman winner. He is currently listed at +137 on BetRivers to go ahead of Jaylen Waddle.

L.A Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

The Chargers are rumored to be interested in trading up for a tackle. Ultimately, they stay 13 and get their guy.

Minnesota Vikings: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

This seems like a perfect fit to me.

Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Lions are in desperate need of some speed on offense. Waddle falls all the way to 15, and they pounce on the opportunity.

Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern

The Cardinals are rumored to be interested in trading up for a wide receiver. They stay at 16 and get a starting outside corner.

Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

They could go offensive tackle here, but Barmore adds some juice to their interior pass rush.

Miami Dolphins: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Walking away in the first round with Pitts and Darrisaw is a huge win for this organization.

Washington Football Team: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Davis is a fascinating prospect. He averaged 10.2 tackles per game last season. I had this pick in my first mock draft. I am sticking with it.

Chicago Bears: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The Bears can hold off a year on taking a corner. With Robinson on the franchise tag, they need a long term solution at wide receiver

Indianapolis Colts: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami

Phillips is actually listed as the favorite to be the first defensive lineman off the board on BetRivers. I personally believe his medicals could be an issue for teams.

Tennessee Titans: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

The Titans add an electric edge rusher.

New York Jets: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

The Jets desperately need a guard. Alijah Vera-Tucker falls squarely into their lap.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

I am sticking with this pick from my first mock. This seems like a perfect fit.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

I am also sticking with this pick from my first mock. The Jaguars need speed on offense. Urban Meyer is licking his chops, picturing Toney in his offense.

Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Browns have a huge need at linebacker.

Baltimore Ravens: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

I think Moore can win on the outside in the NFL. He is the leading receiver left on the board.

New Orleans Saints: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

This would only be the 4th corner off the board. BetRivers has +100 for under 4.5 cornerbacks.

Green Bay Packers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

The Packers need another outside receiver, however I don’t know if Rondale can play on the outside in the NFL. He is more of a gadget style receiver.

Buffalo Bills: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

A running back is the last thing they need on their offense. This would put the total running backs drafted over 1.5. The odds on BetRivers for this to happen are currently +175.

Baltimore Ravens (via Kansas City Chiefs): Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

The Raven sure up their offensive line with this pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tyron, Edge, Washington

I am sticking with my original pick from my mock draft 1.0. Joe Tyron is an exciting player. The Bucs won the Super Bowl, rushing the passer, and they continue to add to what made them successful.