NFL Mock Draft 2 – Lance at No. 3?

Trevor Lawrence is still the overwhelming favorite to go first at -10000 at BetRivers. Since I released my first mock draft, things have changed around the NFL. It looks like Trey Lance or Mac Jones will be the pick at three, and Orlando Brown has changed jerseys and is now Kansas City Chief.
This draft is still a huge unknown. Things change directly before the draft, but there is some value to be had right now if you’re looking to get your bets in early. Here are three value bets I like heading into the final days before the draft. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers.
NFL Mock Draft 2
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
If you throw one million dollars down on him to go first overall, you can pocket a quick $10K. He is listed as a -10000 favorite to go first overall on BetRivers.
- New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
It’s pretty clear Joe Douglas has fallen in love with Zach Wilson.
- San Fransisco 49ers (From Texans via Dolphins): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota St
I wrote on Sunday that Trey Lance at +300 to go third overall would be a perfect value bet. He is now sitting at +225. I would still make that bet at BetRivers
- Denver Broncos (via Atlanta Falcons): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio St
Denver pounces on the opportunity to take Fields at 4.
- Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
I personally think this is the wrong pick. Penei Sewell should be the pick, but Joe Burrow ultimately gets his favorite weapon from LSU. Chase is currently listed at -1000 on BetRivers to be the first wide receiver off the board
- Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Mike Gesicki shouldn’t sway the Dolphins’ opinion on taking Pitts here. He’s that good.
- New England Patriots (via Detroit Lions): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
I still think this trade happens.
- Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
Sewell fits well into the Panthers’ offense on day one. They are in desperate need of a left tackle.
- Atlanta Falcons (via Denver Broncos): Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama
Patrick Surtain is the best defensive player in the draft. He is currently listed as the favorite on BetRivers to be the first defensive player drafted.
- Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Jaycee Horn might be the perfect corner for a Dan Quinn system.
- New York Giants: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn St
This one is tough. Gettleman can go anywhere with this pick. Parsons talent ultimately is too good to pass on.
- Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
The Eagles can’t pass up on the Heisman winner. He is currently listed at +137 on BetRivers to go ahead of Jaylen Waddle.
- L.A Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
The Chargers are rumored to be interested in trading up for a tackle. Ultimately, they stay 13 and get their guy.
- Minnesota Vikings: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
This seems like a perfect fit to me.
- Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
The Lions are in desperate need of some speed on offense. Waddle falls all the way to 15, and they pounce on the opportunity.
- Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern
The Cardinals are rumored to be interested in trading up for a wide receiver. They stay at 16 and get a starting outside corner.
- Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
They could go offensive tackle here, but Barmore adds some juice to their interior pass rush.
- Miami Dolphins: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Walking away in the first round with Pitts and Darrisaw is a huge win for this organization.
- Washington Football Team: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
Davis is a fascinating prospect. He averaged 10.2 tackles per game last season. I had this pick in my first mock draft. I am sticking with it.
- Chicago Bears: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
The Bears can hold off a year on taking a corner. With Robinson on the franchise tag, they need a long term solution at wide receiver
- Indianapolis Colts: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami
Phillips is actually listed as the favorite to be the first defensive lineman off the board on BetRivers. I personally believe his medicals could be an issue for teams.
- Tennessee Titans: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia
The Titans add an electric edge rusher.
- New York Jets: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC
The Jets desperately need a guard. Alijah Vera-Tucker falls squarely into their lap.
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
I am sticking with this pick from my first mock. This seems like a perfect fit.
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
I am also sticking with this pick from my first mock. The Jaguars need speed on offense. Urban Meyer is licking his chops, picturing Toney in his offense.
- Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
The Browns have a huge need at linebacker.
- Baltimore Ravens: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
I think Moore can win on the outside in the NFL. He is the leading receiver left on the board.
- New Orleans Saints: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
This would only be the 4th corner off the board. BetRivers has +100 for under 4.5 cornerbacks.
- Green Bay Packers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
The Packers need another outside receiver, however I don’t know if Rondale can play on the outside in the NFL. He is more of a gadget style receiver.
- Buffalo Bills: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
A running back is the last thing they need on their offense. This would put the total running backs drafted over 1.5. The odds on BetRivers for this to happen are currently +175.
- Baltimore Ravens (via Kansas City Chiefs): Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
The Raven sure up their offensive line with this pick.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tyron, Edge, Washington
I am sticking with my original pick from my mock draft 1.0. Joe Tyron is an exciting player. The Bucs won the Super Bowl, rushing the passer, and they continue to add to what made them successful.