NFL Mock Draft: Betting Perspectives

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: I don’t buy the Travon Walker hype. Ekwonu would be the right pick for this franchise. He is currently +400 at FanDuel to go first overall at FanDuel.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge Rusher, Michigan: He grew up 30 minutes from Ford Field. The Lions need to add a star to their defense. He is -200 to go second overall at FanDuel.

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., Cornerback, LSU: There is smoke surrounding Stingley to the Texans. He is the current betting favorite to go third overall at +250 at FanDuel.

4. N.Y Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge Rusher, Oregon: Reports are that the Jets and Thibodeaux met for a long time last week and he impressed them. He is the betting favorite at +250 to go fourth overall at FanDuel.

5. N.Y Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: I am buying the buzz surrounding Cross and the Giants. He is the most pro-ready OT in the class. He is the betting favorite at +175 to go fifth overall.

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Carolina Panthers: This team needs some juice, and Willis instantly provides excitement to the franchise. They could also trade out here. Willis is +600 to go sixth overall at FanDuel.

7. N.Y Giants: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: Getting Sauce and Cross in the same draft is a great haul for the Giants. He is the betting favorite to go seventh overall at FanDuel.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Travon Walker, Edge Rusher, Georgia: The Falcons need playmakers on defense.

9. TRADE: L.A Chargers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: With Neal falling down the board, the Chargers jump to pick nine and get their right tackle of the future. Neal is +500 to go ninth overall at FanDuel.

10. N.Y Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama: He is the best wide receiver in this draft and the Jets can wait for him to recover from his ACL injury. He is the betting favorite to go tenth overall at FanDuel.

11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: The Commanders need help in the secondary.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jermaine Johnson, Edge Rusher, Florida State: Jermaine Johnson falls to 12. He is +148 to go OVER 10.5.

13. Houston Texans: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State: Davis Mills needs some help on the outside.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington: Ronnie Stanley is set to return fully healthy, but they could use some offensive tackle help.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia: His size and athleticism will be too much for Howie Roseman to pass up on. Davis is -102 to go over 14.5.

16. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: Dictating what the Saints will do is impossible. But with Olave on the board, they should sprint to the podium to take him.

17. Seattle Seahawks: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia: Many people believe that he is the better Georgia defensive tackle.

18. TRADE: Green Bay Packers: Drake London, WR, USC: The Packers move up four spots to get their wide receiver to help Aaron Rodgers. He is -104 to go OVER pick 10.5 at FanDuel.

19. New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati: The Saints get their quarterback by staying put at 19.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: Back to back quarterbacks go here. He is -114 to go OVER pick 15.5 at FanDuel.

21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Bill Belichick can’t help himself here.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas: The Eagles gain some draft capital and get a wide receiver across from DeVonta Smith.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa: The Cardinals can use some offensive line help.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, Guard, Boston College: The Cowboys get the best guard in the draft.

25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson: The Bills the biggest need is at cornerback.

26. Tennessee Titans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss: The Titans shock the world and take a quarterback. He is -114 to go UNDER 34.5 at FanDuel.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut: Buccaneers get some help at defensive tackle beside Vita Vea.

28. Green Bay Packers: Jahon Dotson, WR, Penn State: The Packers double down on wide receivers because why not?

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Dax Hill, S, Michigan: Him and Justin Reid anchor the backend.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State: The Chiefs take a swing on the raw, but talented receiver.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Hall, DT, Houston: Hall sneaks into the first round.

32. Detroit Lions: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge Rusher, Penn State: The Lions double down on pass rush.