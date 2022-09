It looks like heading on the road might help that as they’ve won four straight ATS on the road and they’re 8-2 ATS in their last 10. However, on the early odds the Fighting Irish are 1-point road underdogs. On the road as an underdog the Fighting Irish are 1-12 straight up and 7-6 ATS in their last 13.

Notre Dame has had a lot of success against teams from the ACC. They’ve won five straight against ACC opponents and in their last 20 versus the conference they’re 19-1 SU and 11-9 ATS.

North Carolina is coming off a 35-28 win over Georgia Tech as 7-point favorites. They’re now 3-0 SU and 1-1-1 ATS on the season. The Tar Heels haven’t been the best bet at 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11.

At home North Carolina has won four straight with a 1-3 ATS record, and their 8-1 SU and 4-5 ATS in their last nine. In their last 16 home games the Tar Heels are 14-2 SU and 8-7-1 ATS. When favored at home North Carolina has won five straight at 1-4 ATS, and they’re 14-1 SU and 8-6-1 ATS in their last 15.

Last season Notre Dame defeated North Carolina 44-34 as a 3.5-point home favorite. That was the Fighting Irish’s fourth straight win against the Tar Heels during which they’re 3-1 ATS.

Notre Dame North Carolina Betting Trends

