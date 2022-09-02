Notre Dame Ohio State Pick, Irish Cover?

Last season Ohio State boasted the No. 1 offensive in college football. With quarterback C.J. Stroud returning those big numbers should continue. Stroud may have lost Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL but Jaxon Smith-Njigba should take the sting out of those losses, along with Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Julian Fleming.

At home the Buckeyes have won six straight with a 4-2 ATS mark. Ohio State has been practically unbeatable at Ohio Stadium for years with a 28-1 record SU and a 15-14 ATS record in their last 29 home games. In their last six matchups against Independents the Buckeyes are 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS.

The Fighting Irish were 11-2 SU and a money-making 9-4 ATS last season. That includes going 7-1 SU and ATS in their last eight games.

The biggest change for Notre Dame this season is at head coach where Marcus Freeman takes over for the departed Brian Kelly. A week after saying he would never leave Notre Dame Kelly packed his bags for LSU. Freeman will be familiar with the Irish after serving as defensive coordinator last season.

On the road the Irish have been a great bet with nine straight wins and 7-2 ATS record. However, when listed as an underdog on the road they’re only 3-7 SU and 5-5 ATS in their last 10. In their last six games against Big Ten opponents the Irish are 5-1 SU and 4-1-1 ATS.

Ohio State and Notre Dame last met up in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes won that matchup 44-28 as a 4.5-point favorite. The Buckeyes have won the last three games in this matchup both SU and ATS.

Notre Dame Ohio State Pick

17 points is a huge number for a No. 5 ranked team to be catching in Week 1. The Irish are ranked this high for a reason. We might allow for a Buckeye win, but anything beyond 10 points seems much. We play the Irish +17.5 at Draft Kings (pocket up to $1,000 in bonuses as new players).