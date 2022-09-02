Notre Dame Ohio State Pick, Irish Cover?

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes don’t appear to get an easy start to their season this weekend as they’ve drawn a home game against the No. 5 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
But the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have listed Ohio State as a surprisingly large 17.5-point home favorite. Does this open the door for some underdog consideration on Notre Dame?
Ohio State was 11-2 straight up last season, but only 6-6-1 against the spread for bettors. That includes going 2-4 ATS in their last six games.
Meanwhile, the Irish usually lose when they are dogs of 10 points or more, losing 13 of 15 times in this situation. But that point spread. And its opening week. Shit happens.