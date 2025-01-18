Notre Dame Ohio State Pick, Buckeyes Cover?

Bet against Notre Dame in the National Championship vs Ohio State? If so, you are betting their 11-0 ATS streak ends while enjoying 8.5 points on the line.
The Irish boast All-American safety Xavier Watts but can he help a secondary that has good stats but not against high-caliber offenses. And the Buckeyes ked by Will Howard and freshman WR Jeremiah Smith are certainly that.
Notre Dame is 18-3 ATS past 21 games but just 5-12 ATS as a post-season dog the past 30 years. They have also been tough as a dog and feast on Big Ten schools but Ohio State has won the past 6 meetings.
Notre Dame Ohio State Pick: Odds OSU -8.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report