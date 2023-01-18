Giants Eagles Prediction, Divisional Playoff Pick

Why the Giants can cover the spread

Because every single trend suggests they can. As a playoff dog, they are 8-1 SU, failing to cover just once going back many seasons. They are 8-1 ATS in their past nine road games and 11-2 ATS their last 13 games as underdogs. At Philly? Oh yeah, they are 5-1 ATS despite lots of SU losing here.

Jalen Hurts is rehabbing a sore shoulder and Saquon Barkley gashed the Vikings last week. Meanwhile the Eagles are a trendy fade bet here, having lost outright the last four times they were playoff favorites.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Because they have the far superior roster. It will be a question of whether they play like it and if so, this could be the 48-22 type of game from earlier this season.

For all the sudden Giants hype, this is not a great team and they had not been playing well at all before upsetting the Vikings last week. But the Vikings were a pretender all season and their defense was shit. Not so in Philly.

The spread is tricky here, but an Eagles ML wager would seem safe based on these trends – they are 10-1 SU their last 11 games here vs the Giants and 18-2 SU their past 20 games as favorites. This game could easily be a rout if the Eagles run stop stifles Barkley and QB Daniel Jones early on.

Giants Eagles Prediction

Like the Jaguars, the Giants have already enjoyed their Super Bowl by making the playoffs and winning a game. They will not win here and will not keep it close either. We expect public Giants money to force this number down, so we will wait til later in the week to get a better number and then hammer the Eagles -6.5 or -7.

Eagles Giants Anytime TD Props

Giants Eagles Betting Trends

Giants are 10-1 ATS past 11 as playoff underdogs

Giants are 8-1 SU past 9 as playoff underdogs

Eagles lost 4 straight as playoff favorites

Eagles are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games at home against NY Giants and 15-3 SU overall

Eagles are 18-2 SU in their last 20 games as the favorite.

Giants are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games.

Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

Giants are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games on the road.

Giants are 5-1 ATS past 6 visits to Philly

Giants are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games played on a Saturday.

Eagles are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games played on a Saturday.

Eagles failed to cover 5 straight in January

UNDER is 17-5 Philadelphia’s last 22 games played in January.

Giants are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games as the underdog.