Giants Eagles Prediction, Divisional Playoff Pick

For many bettors, the underdog Giants are such an obvious play as they visit the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff.
All the trends and recent form favor the G-Men, who are a risk here to pull the upset straight up. Know this – the last nine times the Giants were playoff underdogs, they won outright eight times!
So even though the Eagles are rested and smacked the Giants twice this season and enjoy a 15-3 SU against their NFC East rivals, bettors are nervous backing the NFC’s top seed against the hot Giants.
Giants Eagles Prediction: PHI -7.5, Total 48 | Matchup Stats