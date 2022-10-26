Ohio State Penn State Pick, UNDER Best Bet?

Why Ohio State can cover the spread

On the road the Buckeyes have been nearly unbeatable in recent years at 14-1 SU and 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15. Ohio State was favored in all of those road games. For total bettors, taking the Over on Ohio State has paid well as the Buckeyes have posted five straight Over and they’re 6-1 Over in their last seven road games.

Last season the Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 33-24 as 18.5-point home favorites. Ohio State has won five straight in this matchup, but they’re only 1-4 ATS. The Buckeyes are 9-1 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 versus the Nittany Lions and at Penn State they’re 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS in their last seven. For total bettor the total has gone Under in their last four games in this matchup.

Why Penn State can cover the spread

Penn State is coming off a 45-17 win over Minnesota as 5.5-point favorites. Quarterback Sam Clifford passed for 295 yards with four touchdowns and running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for 79 yards with a pair of TDs.

Remember the Lions were 17.5-point dogs to Ohio State in 2016 and pulled the 24-21 upset. This is just the 10th time in 25 seasons that Penn State is a double-digit home dog.

Last week’s win snapped a three-game ATS losing streak for Penn State. As a home underdog the Nittany Lions have often proven the oddsmakers right with four straight losses with a 1-3 ATS record, and in their last nine as a home underdog they’re 2-7 SU and 4-5 ATS. At home Penn State is 8-2 Under in their last 10.

Ohio State Penn State Pick

We feel the Lions will play this one close, but are not comfortable with the points. The UNDER on the other hand is more appealing and the past four meetings all played UNDER the total. Both teams typically sprint to early leads, but we see a low-scoring first quarter. We play UNDER at FanDuel where new Ohio and Pennsylvania bettors earn free bets up to $1,000.

Ohio State Penn State Betting Trends

Buckeyes are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games against Penn State.