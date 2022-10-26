Ohio State Penn State Pick, UNDER Best Bet?

The Ohio State Buckeyes look to keep their undefeated season alive this weekend when they face the Penn State Nittany Lions as 15.5-point road favorites.
Ohio State improved to 7-0 straight up and 4-2-1 against the spread on the season last week after crushing Iowa 54-10 as 30-point favorites. Buckeyes’ quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards with four touchdown passes in the easy win.
And Penn State Coach James Franklin gets his 10th shot at a Top 10 ranked team after losing the previous nine.
Ohio State Penn State Pick: Odds PSU +15.5, Total 61 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats