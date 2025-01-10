Ohio State Texas Picks, Cotton Bowl Chalk and UNDER

The Buckeyes boast the nation’s best defense and its 6th best offense as they lay six points in the Cotton Bowl against the Texas Longhorns Friday.
While Texas rides a 7-1 SU streak, they have packed very little punch as an underdog in recent years with a 3-12 SU mark.
Interestingly, each teams struggled against the other conference with significant losing trends for both.
Ohio State Texas Picks: Odds OSU -6, Total 53 | Matchup Report