Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates the win as he carries a rose after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Ohio State Texas Picks, Cotton Bowl Chalk and UNDER

January 09, 2025 - Trend Dummy

The Buckeyes boast the nation’s best defense and its 6th best offense as they lay six points in the Cotton Bowl against the Texas Longhorns Friday.

While Texas rides a 7-1 SU streak, they have packed very little punch as an underdog in recent years with a 3-12 SU mark.

Interestingly, each teams struggled against the other conference with significant losing trends for both.

Ohio State Texas Picks: Odds OSU -6, Total 53 | Matchup Report

Why the Buckeyes can cover the spread

Since an inexplicable loss to Michigan, Ohio State has laid waste to Tennessee and Oregon. They face a talented Texas team that nonetheless lost to Georgia.

Pounding the top-seeded Ducks was a wake-up call to the rest of the CFP field and Texas could feel the pain here. Texas needed OT to beat Arizona State a week ago, Ohio State is several notches up the talent ladder from the Sun Devils.

Why the Longhorns can cover the spread

The Texas defense ranks Top 10 in most key categories and they can challenge QB Will Howard. And they have Quinn Ewers at the controls of their own terrific offense.

Plus, for whatever reason, OSU has struggled vs SC schools losing 8 of 11 games SU in recent years.

Ohio State Texas Picks

Texas has scored 38 and 39, while Ohio State has scored 41 and 42 in the college football playoff. But put them together against these defenses and its hard to imagine either team getting to the 30s. That makes the UNDER 53 an intriguing wager and we play the Cotton Bowl UNDER at FanDuel.

Buckeyes Longhorns Betting Trends

Buckeyes are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games played on a Friday.

Buckeyes are 81-7 SU in their last 88 games as faves

Longhorns are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games vs Big Ten teams.

Longhorns are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games as the underdog.

 

