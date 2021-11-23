Rivalry Week Betting Picks

Rivalry Week arrives with a slew of fun matchups (and point spreads) and intriguing college football predictions. Our team has gathered up some top games, including Michigan vs Ohio State prediction and more.

Odds are from Tuesday at Draft Kings sportsbook, watch for line moves and super signup bonuses this week as college football winds down before bowl season. See also three other top picks including Alabama vs Auburn.

Colorado at Utah (-24/52.5) – Matchup Report

Colorado is 3-1 against the spread in their last four games, but 3-6 ATS in their last nine on the road. Utah is a solid 5-2 ATS in their last seven and have dominated this matchup with an 8-1 SU mark in their last nine versus Colorado which includes winning five straight ATS.

Pick: Utah -24

Indiana at Purdue (-15/50.5) – Matchup Report

Indiana continues to be a losing bet at 1-8 ATS in their last nine. Purdue has covered in three of their last four games but have struggled when favored at 3-8 ATS in their last 11. In this matchup Purdue has won four in a row ATS.

Pick: Purdue -15

Penn State at Michigan State (+1/51.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan State is coming off a 56-7 blowout loss to Ohio State but they’re still 7-3-1 ATS on the season, and at home they’re won five in a row at 3-1-1 ATS. Penn State has been a strong road bet lately with a 5-1 ATS record in their last six and a 9-3 ATS mark in their last 12. In this matchup Penn State has won the last two game SU and ATS.

Pick: Penn State +1

Ohio State at Michigan (+7.5/63.5) – Matchup Report

Ohio State is on a nine-game winning streak with a 6-3 ATS record. On the road they’re 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13. Michigan is 6-1 ATS in their last seven but as a home underdog they’re 1-9 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10. Ohio State has won eight straight against Michigan with a 4-4 ATS record

Pick: Ohio State -7.5

Virginia Tech at Virginia (-7/62.5) – Matchup Report

Virginia Tech is a dreadful 2-7 ATS in their last nine and 2-8 ATS in their last 10 road games. Virginia has been a solid bet lately at 5-2 ATS in their last seven and when favored they’re 7-1 SU and ATS in their last eight. Virginia Tech has dominated this matchup with a 16-1 SU record and 12-5 ATS mark in their last 17 versus Virginia.

Pick: Virginia Tech +7

Iowa at Nebraska (+1.5/41) – Matchup Report

Iowa has disappointed lately at 1-4 ATS in their last five games, but on the road they’re 5-2 ATS in their last seven, and as a road favorite they’re 21-1 SU and 16-5-1 ATS in their last 21. Nebraska has lost five straight at 2-3 ATS. As a favorite Nebraska has lost their last two games SU and there in a row at home. As a home underdog Nebraska is 3-8 ATS in their last 11.

Pick: Iowa -1.5

