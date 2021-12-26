Outback Bowl betting: Arkansas vs Penn State Pick

Outback Bowl betting sees a tight point spread with the Penn State Nittany Lions favored against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
But the total might be the best betting option here as Penn State have played 9 UNDERs this year and Arkansas has played 7 UNDERs in their past 8 games in January.
Penn State was 7-5 straight up and against the spread this season, but stumbled in the second half of the season with a 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS record in their last seven games. When favored the Nittany Lions are 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games.
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (-1.5/48) – Matchup Report