Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates with running back Devyn Ford (28) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Outback Bowl betting: Arkansas vs Penn State Pick

December 26, 2021 - National Football Post

Outback Bowl betting sees a tight point spread with the Penn State Nittany Lions favored against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

But the total might be the best betting option here as Penn State have played 9 UNDERs this year and Arkansas has played 7 UNDERs in their past 8 games in January.

Penn State was 7-5 straight up and against the spread this season, but stumbled in the second half of the season with a 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS record in their last seven games. When favored the Nittany Lions are 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (-1.5/48) – Matchup Report

The Nittany Lions are 3-5 SU and 4-4 ATS in their last eight bowl games. Included in that is a 3-1 ATS mark in their last four bowls. Their last four bowl games have all gone Over the posted total. As a bowl game favorite they’re 7-2 SU and 5-3-1 ATS in their nine games.

Arkansas was 8-4 SU and 7-4-1 ATS this season. They were 4-1 SU in their last fives games and 2-2-1 ATS. The Razorbacks have struggled on the road with a 1-7 SU record and 5-2-1 ATS record in their last eight games. As an underdog they’re 2-7 SU and 5-4 ATS in their last nine.

The Razorbacks are 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four bowl games. The Under has paid well in Arkansas bowl games as they are 11-2 Under in their last 13 games. As a bowl game underdog they’ve lost eight straight with a 1-7 ATS record.

In four previous Outback Bowl appearances Penn State is 3-1 SU. Arkansas is playing in their first Outback Bowl. In their last six games against SEC opponents the Nittany Lions are 1-5 SU and ATS. Arkansas is 0-4 SU and ATS in their last four against Big Ten opponents.

