Over Under Bets for Week 1

DALLAS COWBOYS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (52)

The Thursday night kickoff game is often lower-scoring than expected, and that might again be the case as the Cowboys and Bucs launch the 2022 season in Tampa.

The Dallas offense will have its hands full with a stacked Tampa Bay defensive front, especially with star guard Zack Martin out and right tackle La’el Collins dealing with a neck injury. Quarterback Dak Prescott could also be rusty coming off that severe ankle injury, and let’s not forget that the Bucs started pretty slowly last year. I don’t think this one hits the 50s.

The number was 51.5 this morning at FanDuel.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS AT HOUSTON TEXANS (44.5)

Did you see Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville’s last preseason game? The rookie No. 1 overall pick found that magic from his Clemson days, and he’s better-supported than many think. He’s also going up against a gutted defense and a mess of a team Sunday.

But Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor isn’t a joke, he at least has a relatively talented offensive line and the Jags defense still looks ugly with a lot of new parts that could take time to become acclimated. Neither team is good, but both should hit the mid-20s here.

The number was 45.5 Thursday at Draft Kings

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (50)

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks often come blistering out of the gate, and while the Colts defense is talented enough to prevent them from putting up 30-plus on the road here, the offense has gotten healthy just in time and should do plenty of damage itself against a vulnerable D.

I'm expecting both of these teams to push close to 30 points as this one goes over. The number was 50.5 on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT ATLANTA FALCONS (48)

I don’t think it’ll happen overnight for rookie tight end Kyle Pitts in Atlanta, where they’ll miss superstar receiver Julio Jones. That offense just doesn’t move the needle, and the reloading Eagles can still bring it up front defensively.

The Falcons don't have much going on defensively either, but Jalen Hurts has his limitations and it's hard to trust that shaky receiving corps on the road here. This feels like a 23-20-type affair. The number is 48.5 midweek at Draft Kings.

GREEN BAY PACKERS AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (50)

The Packers and Saints both have talented defenses, but neither unit is 100 percent right now and you’re going to have stars like Aaron Rodgers and Alvin Kamara attempt to send messages for different reasons in this spot.

Watch for the reigning MVP to get his, look for Kamara to dominate a vulnerable run defense and expect Jameis Winston to at least feast in garbage time as these teams push into the 60s.

If that happens, the current total of 49.5 seems like a bargain.

Archived article from Sept. 13, 2020 by Gagnon

Maybe you’ve already got your side bets decided for Week 1, but focusing only on point spreads, moneylines or fantasy robs you of potential opportunities to make money on over/unders.

Here are a few totals bets for Sunday and Monday that we are worthy of your attention. Lines currently via FanDuel.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (OVER 43)

This is low considering that the Lions have quarterback Matthew Stafford back while Chicago is pretty defensively worn down outside of Khalil Mack. Stafford was one of the highest-rated passers in the league before hurting his back last season, while Mack is dealing with a knee injury and his pass-rushing partner, Robert Quinn, has an injured ankle.

These teams combined for 44 points when they met down the stretch last year, and that was when the Lions were without Stafford and the two teams had Eddie Goldman and Darius Slay on defense. Look for this one to potentially push 50.

Not that we believe in trends too much, but the Lions have been OVER machines in Week 1 games. If you blindly bet the Lions to go OVER in every season opener, you would have won nine straight, 12 of 13 and 17 of 23 dating back to 1997.