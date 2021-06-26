Passing Yards OU bets – Wentz, Murray, Ryan, Allen

The extra game this year should boost all stats around the league. So why is Carson Wentz passing totals sitting at 3750? The over will get you +100 odds, which is excellent juice considering he is playing under Frank Reich.

Check out our Passing Yards OVER UNDER bets, with all odds are courtesy of Betrivers Sportsbook.

Carson Wentz Passing Yards Total: 3750

It has been quite the offseason for Carson Wentz. After a very disappointing 2020 season, it looks like Carson told management in Philadelphia that a change of scenery would be best for both sides. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman listened and shipped Wentz to Indianapolis.

It’s important to remember that Carson played his best football under Colts head coach Frank Reich in 2017 when he was the offensive coordinator of the Eagles. I don’t believe he will ever get to his 2017 form ever again, but I see him being a Top 10 quarterback this season. Phillip Rivers threw for 4169 yards in this offense last season. If Wentz can stay healthy, he will eclipse 3750 passing yards.

OVER 3750 +100

Matt Ryan Passing Yards Total: 4500

Matt Ryan will have to begin life without Julio Jones this season, as the star wideout was moved to Tennessee earlier this month. Jones and Ryan have been together for the previous ten seasons.

Ryan will also have a new play-caller, as head coach Arthur Smith will be running the offense from now on. Ryan Tannehill only threw for 3819 yards last season under Smith because the Titans were the second most run-heavy team in the league. That was probably because the Titans have the best running back in the league in Derrick Henry, but I see Smith bringing a more balanced offense to Atlanta.

Take the under here.

UNDER 4500.5 -125

Kyler Murray Passing Yards Total: 4100

After a great start to the season, the Cardinals ultimately lost five of their last seven games and missed the playoffs finishing with an 8-8 record. The Cardinals gave Murray some help this offseason, bringing in wide receiver A.J Green and center Rodney Houston.

Murray finished last season with 3971 passing yards. Murray is going into his third season and should see tons more responsibility with the offense. I expect head coach Kliff Kingsbury to lean on Murray more and give him an influx of passing attempts. With the extra game this season, he should hit 4100 yards with ease.

OVER 4100 -112

Josh Allen Passing Yards Total: 4500

Josh Allen put the league on notice last year, putting himself in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL. He threw for 4544 passing yards last year, which was good for fifth in the NFL.

I do believe that Allen will continue his excellent quarterback play, but hitting 4500 yards again will be tough to do. According to Football Outsiders, the Bills had the 3rd ranked DVOA passing offense, and I think that will be hard to replicate. The under is the play here.

UNDER 4500 -134