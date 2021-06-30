Passing Yards Over Under Props – Mayfield, Goff, more

Jared Goff only threw for 3952 passing yards last year. So why is his total set at 4150.5 when he will be quarterbacking a depleted Lions offense? The under is tempting juice at -112, making it worth a look.

Passing Yards Over Under Props

Baker Mayfield Passing Yards Total: 3800.5

There is no doubt in Browns fan’s minds that Baker Mayfield can be the quarterback of the future. We reported earlier this week that there are currently no discussions between Baker and the Browns on a long-term contract extension.

Baker threw for 3563 yards last season and easily played the best football of his career. Odell Beckham Jr will be back from a torn ACL this year and should provide Baker a downfield threat. The Browns struggled to get the ball downfield in the playoffs.

The Browns should be a more pass-happy offense this year with Odell back.

OVER 3800.5 -124

Lamar Jackson Passing Yards Total 3200.5

After receiving backlash for a slow start, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens reeled off five straight wins to make the playoffs. However, everyone will remember Lamar’s pick-six against the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Even though Lamar will continue to play at a high level, I am taking the under here. He has yet to eclipse 3200.5 yards in his three-year career and has been able to stay relatively healthy. With the way he plays, he is due to miss a game or two this season. The Ravens’ young running backs should shoulder more of a workload this season.

UNDER 3200.5 +100

Jared Goff Passing Yards Total 4150.5

No quarterback in the NFL has had a worse offseason than Jared Goff. He was traded from Los Angeles to Detroit, which is the biggest downgrade a player can go through in the NFL. The Rams will compete for a Super Bowl this year, while the Lions are in full rebuild mode.

Goff’s offensive coordinator in Detroit will be Anthony Lynn, the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers last season. The Chargers were the 9th most run-heavy team in the NFL last season, and their best player on offense is arguably running back D’andre Swift. Hammer the under here.

UNDER 4150.5 -112

Joe Burrow Passing Yards Total 4250.5

Before Joe Burrow tore his ACL in Week 10, he was having a terrific rookie season before the injury. He was on pace to break 5000 yards and provided excitement for a Bengals fan base that has been desperate for average quarterback play.

This total is too low. Burrow had 2688 passing yards before getting hurt and will have a 17-game season to eclipse just over 4000 yards. The Bengals offense should be better this year with the addition of Ja’Marr Chase and some much-needed offensive line help. The over is the play here.