The in-season NFL MVP has not won a Super Bowl in nine tries since 1999, but Patrick Mahomes aims to change that in Super Bowl 57.

The focus of both teams is on Mahomes and so is the betting attention of millions of bettors. Want to bet on Patrick Mahomes props all game long? Check out the list of props before kickoff and have fun watching the league MVP during the game.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props – FanDuel

Super Bowl MVP +130

Patrick Mahomes to Have 225+ Passing Yards and Chiefs to Win (SB LVII) +225

Mahomes Anytime TD Scorer +390

Passing Yards

Over O 292.5 -110

Under U 292.5 -110

Rushing Yards

Over O 19.5 -104

Under U 19.5 -118

Passing + Rushing Yards

Over O 313.5 -114

Under U 313.5 -114

Yards of 1st Touchdown Pass

Over 10.5 Yards +116

Under 10.5 Yards -142

Exact Passing TDs

Exactly 0 +650

Exactly 1 +260

Exactly 2 +200

Exactly 3 +360

Exactly 4 +700

Exactly 5 +1700

Patrick Mahomes – Passing TDs

Over O 1.5 -215

Under U 1.5 +172

Patrick Mahomes – Pass Completions

Over O 26.5 -106

Under U 26.5 -125

Patrick Mahomes – Longest Pass

Over O 38.5 -106

Under U 38.5 -125

Patrick Mahomes – Pass Attempts

Over O 39.5 -102

Under U 39.5 -130