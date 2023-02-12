The in-season NFL MVP has not won a Super Bowl in nine tries since 1999, but Patrick Mahomes aims to change that in Super Bowl 57.
The focus of both teams is on Mahomes and so is the betting attention of millions of bettors. Want to bet on Patrick Mahomes props all game long? Check out the list of props before kickoff and have fun watching the league MVP during the game.
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props – FanDuel
Super Bowl MVP +130
Patrick Mahomes to Have 225+ Passing Yards and Chiefs to Win (SB LVII) +225
Mahomes Anytime TD Scorer +390
Passing Yards
Over O 292.5 -110
Under U 292.5 -110
Rushing Yards
Over O 19.5 -104
Under U 19.5 -118
Passing + Rushing Yards
Over O 313.5 -114
Under U 313.5 -114
Yards of 1st Touchdown Pass
Over 10.5 Yards +116
Under 10.5 Yards -142
Exact Passing TDs
Exactly 0 +650
Exactly 1 +260
Exactly 2 +200
Exactly 3 +360
Exactly 4 +700
Exactly 5 +1700
Patrick Mahomes – Passing TDs
Over O 1.5 -215
Under U 1.5 +172
Patrick Mahomes – Pass Completions
Over O 26.5 -106
Under U 26.5 -125
Patrick Mahomes – Longest Pass
Over O 38.5 -106
Under U 38.5 -125
Patrick Mahomes – Pass Attempts
Over O 39.5 -102
Under U 39.5 -130