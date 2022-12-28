Peach Bowl Betting: Ohio State Georgia Pick

The Georgia Bulldogs chances of repeating as national champs go through the Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year’s Eve, as they face the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl as 6.5-point favorites.

Ohio State is a rare underdog. Since the start of the 2012 season, they have been dogs just 10 times and won outright 8 times! However their last time as dogs was against Alabama is the national title game two years ago and they got wiped out.

Georgia was undefeated this season at 13-0 straight up and for bettors they were 7-6 against the spread. In their last game the Bulldogs got past LSU 50-30 as 17-point favorites in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia was 3-3 ATS in their last six games, and of course they were favored in all six just like they were favored in every game they played this season.

Ohio State Georgia Pick: Odds OSU +6.5, Total 62.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Stats

On the road the Bulldogs have won 11 straight with an 8-3 ATS record. When favored the Bulldogs have a 15-game winning streak going with a 9-6 ATS record.

Ohio State was 11-1 SU and 5-6-1 ATS this season. They’re lone loss came at the end of the season when they fell to Michigan 45-23 as 9-point favorites. The Buckeyes were a tough bet down the stretch at 1-4 ATS in their last five games. For total bettors Ohio State has been a winning Over bet lately with a 9-1 Over record in their last 10.

On the road Ohio State is 17-1 SU and 10-7-1 ATS in their last 18 games. However, that includes losing three straight ATS, and going 1-5 ATS in their last six on the road. As an underdog the Buckeyes are a surprising 8-2 SU and ATS in their last 10.

Georgia has won their last four bowl games with a 3-1 ATS record. In their last 10 bowl games they’re a solid 8-2 SU and 7-2-1 ATS. As a bowl game favorite they’re 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS in their last eight. The Bulldogs have trended toward the Under in bowl games with five straight Under and a 7-3 Under record in their last 10.

Ohio State is 1-4 ATS in their last five bowl games. As a bowl game underdog they’re 4-5 SU and 5-4 ATS in their last nine, and 7-6 SU and 8-5 ATS in their last 13.

Ohio State Georgia Pick

Ohio State +6.5