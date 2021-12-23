Nov 13, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) drops back to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Peach Bowl Betting: Pitt vs MSU Pick

December 23, 2021 - National Football Post

The Peach Bowl features a Top 15 battle in 2021 as No. 11 Michigan State battles No. 13 Pittsburgh.

The Spartans were small 2.5-point favorites earlier in December and was 10-2 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. When favored the Spartans are 6-1 SU and 4-2-1 ATS in their last seven games.

In their last eight bowl games, the Spartans are 6-2 SU and ATS. As a bowl game favorite they’re 2-1 SU and ATS in their last three games.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Michigan State Spartans (-2.5/56.5) – Matchup Report

Pittsburgh was 11-2 SU and 10-3 ATS this season. That includes defeating Wake Forest 45-21 as a 3.5-point favorite in the ACC Championship Game. The Panthers head into the Peach Bowl on a five-game winning streak with a 4-1 ATS. As an underdog the Panthers are 1-4 SU and ATS in their last five games.

The Panthers have a poor bowl history lately with a 2-6 record SU and ATS in their last eight bowl games. In their last 17 bowls they’re 6-11 SU and ATS. As a bowl game underdog they’re 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

In the last two matchups between Pittsburgh and Michigan State the Spartans are 2-0 SU and 1-1 ATS. The Spartans are 2-1 SU and 3-0 ATS in their last three games against ACC opponents, while the Panthers are 1-7 SU and 2-5-1 ATS in their last eight games against opponents from the Big Ten.

Peach Bowl Betting Trends

Spartans on 10-2 SU run, Pitt on 12-2 SU streak

Panthers are 11-3 ATS past 14 games

OVER is 15-6 Pittsburgh’s last 21 games including 6-1 as an underdog

