Oct 31, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) attempts a tackle during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Ohio State Pick – Week 9

October 27, 2021 - National Football Post

Penn State vs Ohio State and Michigan vs Michigan State highlight the Week 9 college football predictions. Throw in Georgia vs Florida and you have a tasty three-pack of picks.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel

Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans (+3.5/51) – Matchup Report

Both sides in this matchup are undefeated on the season at 7-0 straight up. The Wolverines have been slightly better against the spread at 6-1 compared to the Spartans 5-1-1 ATS record. Michigan has been a solid bet as a road favorite at 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS in their last six and for total bettors they’ve paid as an Over pick at 10-1 Over in their last 11.

Michigan State has been killing bettors at home with a 3-11-1 ATS record in their last 15. Last season the Spartans edged the Wolverines 27-24 as a 21.5-point underdog. In their last 13 games against the Wolverines the Spartans are 11-2 ATS.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes (-17/59.5) – Matchup Report

The Nittany Lions head into the weekend having lost two straight following last week’s 20-18 loss to Illinois as a 24.5-point favorite. As an underdog Penn State is 2-8 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

Ohio State is 6-1 SU and 4-2-1 ATS on the season and last time out crushed Indiana 54-7 as a 21-point favorite. The Buckeyes have won five straight, and four in a row ATS, but at home they’re 8-9 ATS in their last 17 games.

Last season the Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 38-25 as a 10-point favorite. In their last nine versus Penn State Ohio State is 8-1 SU and 4-5 ATS.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators  (+14/50) – Matchup Report

This is a neutral site game being played at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field.

Georgia is 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS this season and have won 11 straight overall while going 7-4 ATS. On the road the bulldogs are 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS in their last 12.

Florida has stumbled to a 4-3 SU and 3-4 ATS record this season. As an underdog they’re 1-5 SU and 3-2-1 ATS in their last six.

Last season the Gators upset the Bulldogs 44-28 as a 3-point underdog. In their last four versus the Gators the Bulldogs are 3-1 SU and ATS.

