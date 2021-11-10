Penn State vs Michigan pick, Week 11 predictions

Three conference matchups that could have big consequences on this year’s championship game matchups highlight the Week 11 scheduled in college football.

Odds are midweek at FanDuel, check them out for the latest odds and super promotions.

Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions (-1/48.5) – Matchup Report

Michigan is 8-1 straight up and 7-2 against the spread this season after defeating Indiana 29-7 as a 20.5-point favorite last week. However, as an underdog the Wolverines are 1-18 SU and 8-11 ATS in their last 19 games.

Penn State is 10-3 SU and ATS in their last 13 games, which includes going 6-3 SU and ATS this season. At home they’re 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven.

Last season Penn State defeated Michigan 27-17 as a 1-point underdog. Penn State is 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS in their last six home games against Michigan.

Oklahoma Sooners at Baylor Bears (+5.5/63) – Matchup Report

The Sooners are 9-0 SU this season, but haven’t been a great bet at 4-5 ATS.As a road favorite they’ve won four straight at 2-2 ATS, and they’re 5-11-1 ATS in their last 17 as a road favorite.

Baylor is 6-2 ATS this season but are coming off a 30-28 upset loss to TCU as a 7.5-point favorite. At home the Bears are 8-3 ATS in their last 11, but as a home underdog they’re 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10.

Last season Oklahoma defeated Baylor 27-14 as 23.5-point favorites. Oklahoma has won seven straight against Baylor with a 3-4 ATS record.

Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels (+2.5/55.5) – Matchup Report

The Aggies have won four straight after trouncing Auburn 20-3 as a 4.5-point favorite last week. On the road Texas A&M have won five in a row SU and ATS, and they’re 8-2 ATS in their last 10.

Ole Miss have won their last seven home games with a 4-2-1 ATS record. In their last seven conference matchups Rebels are only 2-5 ATS.

Texas A&M has won their last three games against Ole Miss both SU and ATS.