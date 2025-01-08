Penn State vs Notre Dame Pick, CFP Semi OVER?

Notre Dame brings an 11-1 ATS streak and the best pass defense in the nation to Hard Rock Stadium Thursday where they challenge the Penn State Nittany Lions.
And while many see this as an offensive slog and likely UNDER play, let’s scratch a little deeper to see what should happen here with Penn State small underdogs.
The Irish knocked off Georgia 23-10 while PSU beat Boise and both games played UNDER. The Lions have lost 11 0f 11 SU as an underdog while the Irish have won 12 straight SU as chalk and ride a 22-5 ATS streak when laying points.
Notre Dame Penn State Pick: Odds PS +1.5, Total 45 | Matchup Report