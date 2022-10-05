Eagles Cardinals Pick, Philly to Cover

Whichever way you bet the Eagles-Cardinals Week 5 matchup, you will betting on some one-sided streaks to continue or some long-standing trends to bust.
Arizona has lost seven in a row at home and catch 5 points as of midweek at Draft Kings Sportsbook. The Eagles, at 4-0, have lost five in a row here in the desert, but won eight in a row overall as favorites. Meanwhile, while the Cardinals could easily be 0-4 if not for some blunders by the Raiders and Panthers (who of the NFL’s worst teams).
So what’s it gonna be? The crappy team that can’t win or cover at home or the strong team that can’t seem to beat them?
Eagles Cardinals Pick: Odds ARZ +5, Total 49 | Matchup Report