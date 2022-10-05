Eagles Cardinals Pick, Philly to Cover

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philly enjoyed some preseason hype as NFC contenders and they have lived up to it with a stifling defense and terrific, varied offense. They rallied in Week 4 at home to beat the Jaguars, but have the talent to crush Arizona.

The passing game has been terrific (except for Week 4 in the rain) and the running game remains one of the league’s best. Testing the Arizona run defense early and often will soften things for the bigger plays and big lead by halftime.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

Its a weird historical angle, but the Eagles lose here a lot – five straight and 9 of 11. Overall, the Cards boast a 6-1-1 ATS mark the past eight meetings and they absolutely slay the NFC East in general, rolling to a 20-5-1 ATS in their last 26 games.

They have also been stout as underdogs lately at 8-3 ATS. The Eagles haven’t faced a true running QB so far in 2022, so Kyler Murray will test them. And Arizona’s run defense ranks fifth at 87 YPG, so Philly’s ground game could face a test.

Eagles Cardinals Pick

We can envision Philly running to a big lead here and taking the foot off the gas. That can always open the door to the back door cover. The Eagles are 10-1 SU in their past 11 when laying points, so they usually win when they are supposed to – the 5 points is a bit of an odd number but we feel safe laying it.

Eagles Cardinals Betting Trends

UNDER is 10-1 Arizona’s last 11 games vs NFC East division.

Cardinals lost 7 in a row SU & ATS, 2-9 ATS in their last 11 home

Eagles are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games as the favourite.

Eagles are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games at Arizona.

Cardinals 6-1-1 ATS past 8 vs Eagles

Eagles 0-5 SU and ATS last 5 at Arizona

Eagles won 8 in a row SU as favorites

Cardinals are 20-5-1 ATS in their last 26 games vs NFC East teams.

Cardinals are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games in Week 5.

Cardinals are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog.