Eagles Cowboys MNF Betting Pick, Props

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to cover the spread in divisional games (1-5 ATS in their last six) and that trend will get better or worse when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

And if history tells us anything, its that the Cowboys are a terrible bet as a Monday Night home team (2-12 ATS) and that the Eagles are a great Monday Night road team (14-4 ATS).

The Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 in Week 2, but it wasn’t without drama. Head coach Mike McCarthy played for the 56-yard field goal as they did not have any motivation to help Greg Zuerlein get in better range. Well, Zuerlein drilled it and saved his coach from media speculation this week.

The Eagles are coming off a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where they outplayed them for the first half but got dominated at the line of scrimmage in the second half. Arik Armstead caused the Eagles offensive line fits all game, and the Eagles will not be without starting left tackle Jordan Mailata.

Eagles Cowboys Odds: Dallas -3.5, Total 52 | Matchup Report

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Andre Dillard will get the start at left tackle, his first start since Week 11 of 2019. The former first-round pick lost the training camp battle to Jordan Mailata, who is currently the third highest-ranked offensive lineman according to PFF. Dillard has been the butt end of jokes around Eagles’ Twitter, so this is the time to prove the fanbase wrong.

The Eagles’ offense matches up nicely against the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed the second-most plays of 20+ yards. The Eagles have a ton of speed on the outside.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

It looks like the Cowboys will get Randy Gregory back from the Covid-19 list, which would be massive for their pass rush. Gregory had the best game of his career against the Eagles in Week 16 last year.

Dak is getting the ball out early to keep the pressure away. Dak is getting the ball out on an average of 2.48 seconds, good for second in the NFL. And the Cowboys’ offensive line is playing great football, especially Zach Martin and Connor Williams. According to PFF, Martin is the highest-graded offensive player, and Williams has yet to allow a quarterback pressure all season.

Eagles Cowboys betting Pick

The Cowboys’ defense has been a lot worse than the numbers show. They have thrived on takeaways, leading the league with six. The Eagles are the only team in the league who have yet to turn the ball over. Eagles cover the 3.5 point spread.

Eagles +3.5

Philly Dallas Monday Night Football Props – Anytime TD Picks

Jalen Hurts +140

The Eagles struggled in the red zone last week. Head coach Nick Sirianni has to look to Hurts to help out their red zone woes. He is currently their leading rusher.

Tony Pollard +170

Pollard had 13 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown last week. It looks like he and Ezekiel Elliott will share carries for the rest of the season

Quez Watkins +300

He is their leading receiver and their deep threat on the outside. As stated earlier in the article, the Cowboys have allowed the second-most plays of 20+ yards

Eagles Cowboys Betting Trends

Cowboys are 2-12 ATS in their last 14 Monday Night home games.

Cowboys are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games as the favourite.

Eagles are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games played in September.

Eagles are 14-4 ATS in their last 18 Monday Night road games.

Eagles 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games on the road.

OVER is 17-7 Dallas’ last 24 games at home.

Cowboys are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games played in week 3.

