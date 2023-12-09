Eagles Cowboys Week 14 Pick, Prop Bets

Why the Eagles will cover the spread

They’re still the better team with the better record, and they’re getting that field goal plus the hook. They responded to their first loss of the season with a statement win over the Dolphins in October and I’d expect something similar here from a resilient and battle-tested team.

Philly has won 12 of 14 road games over the past few seasons and losing here would bump them out of first place for the first time all season.

Why the Cowboys will cover the spread

They nearly beat Philly on the road last month, and they’ve been gaining momentum ever since. While the Eagles actually have a negative scoring margin in their three games since that meeting, Dallas has put up 33-plus points in four consecutive victories.

They are 6-1 ATS the past 7 visits from the Eagles and they have dominated the spread within the NFC East the past few seasons 12-4 ATS.

Eagles Cowboys Week 14 pick

I’m starting to believe the Eagles have taken too much of a beating with such a brutal midseason schedule, and the Cowboys are simply rolling right now. I’m on the home side but this is likely to be a close battle so I’d buy back that half point to a field goal if that option is available at your favorite sportsbook for a reasonable price.

Cowboys Eagles Prop Bets

Dallas Goedert OVER 34.5 yards -115 at Draft Kings – there is something ironic in a rivalry like this when an Eagle named Dallas plays against the Cowboys. Goedert comes off injury reserve and the Eagles have missed him badly. Pressure by the Dallas DL means safety-blanket passes to the TE and easy OVER.

Kenneth Gainwell OVER 9.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – Gainwell opened the season as the No. 1 guy but an injury led to D’Andre Swift taking over. Philly tends to run a few series with Gainwell or Boston Scott. Ten yards seems like a lock here.

Eagles Cowboys Betting Trends

Cowboys are 14-0 SU in their last 14 games at home.

Cowboys are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played in December.

OVER is 10-1 Philadelphia’s last 11 games played in December.

Eagles are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games on the road.

Eagles are 2-10 SU, 3-9 ATS last 12 games as the underdog.

Past 6 meetings all played OVER

Eagles lost 5 straight and 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games at Dallas.

Cowboys are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 divisional games