Eagles Cowboys Week 14 Pick, Prop Bets

In a rematch of a classic from earlier this season, and with a whole lot on the line, the Dallas Cowboys are laying 3.5 points as a home favorite against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.
Philly escaped with a win in the last meeting but were outplayed and they have been a toothless dog, losing 10 of 12 when catching points. Meanwhile Dallas has won 14 straight at home and the Eagles have lost here five straight trips.
Here’s our take in a match that could decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Eagles Cowboys Week 14 Pick: Odds DAL -3.5, Total 52 | Matchup Report