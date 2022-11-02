Eagles Texans Pick, TNF Play OVER?

Houston ranks Bottom 3 in offense and defense, are winless at home and never cover on short weeks, so its no surprise the Thursday Night line against the Eagles keeps climbing.
This spread opened at -9 and has been bet to -14 by Wednesday as unbeaten Philly looks to go 8-0. But buyer beware here: Philly has been a double-digit road favorite just three times since 1980 and failed to cover all three. Worse yet, they lost outright the last two times.
And the Back-Door Cover is in play here as Philly potentially races to a lead and kicks into cruise control.
Eagles Texans Pick: Odds HOU +14, Total 45 | Matchup Stats