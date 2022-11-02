Eagles Texans Pick, TNF Play OVER?

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philly is healthy, cruised in Week 8 and should be fine against the league’s worst team. We won’t be surprised if this game follows the Pittsburgh script where the Eagles get out to a lead and their weak opponent scores in garbage time to push OVER the total.

Philly has won 11 straight as chalk and 10 of 11 vs AFC South teams and cover regularly on Thursdays.

Why the Texans can cover the spread

Davis Mills is one of the borderline QBs who can go off and shock people. He has also been a guy who pushes to the end, so if it means scoring a TD when the score is 45-3, he is gonna do it. This is BackDoor Cover land against an Eagles team that can win easily but doesn’t need to push to the final whistle to win.

They catch the Eagles on a short week on the road – both difficult scenarios.

Eagles Texans Pick

The spread is risky here, laying two TDs on a road team. The total is in danger here with the powerful Eagles and the scrappy Texans likely to score after the game is out of reach.

Philadelphia Houston Props

Anytime TD props coming soon….

Eagles Texans Betting Trends

Eagles have been double-digit road chalk just three times since 1980, lost the last two outright and 0-3 ATS overall.

Eagles won 11 straight SU as favorites

Eagles 10-1 SU past 11 vs AFC South

Eagles are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games played on a Thursday.

Texans are 1-9-1 SU in their last 11 games at home.

Texans are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games vs NFC East division.

Texans are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games played on a Thursday.

Texans covered past 2 times as double-digit home dogs

Eagles Texans Pick – is the total the safest play and not the point spread