Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) tackles Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) after a reception during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles Chiefs Betting Picks, KC Cover, Hurts TD

November 19, 2023 - Trend Dummy

A Super Bowl rematch, a Monday Nighter, two teams off bye weeks and of course Taylor Swift and the Kelce Brothers – who cares, we want to know who covers the spread when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

And with the line bet down to -2.5 for the host Chiefs, many are jumping on KC. And with the total shrinking from 50.5 to 45.5,many are figuring we are in UNDER territory with two stout defenses.

Philly’s p[ass defense has been its weakness so far and Patrick Mahomes can sling it of course. The Eagles usually lose as an underdog (six in a row SU and 2-11 SU past 13) while KC has won 14 straight games in the month of November and 13 of 14 vs the NFC.

Get a terrific bonus and enjoy same-game parlay boosts when you sign up today with official betting partner of the NFL, Draft Kings Sportsbook.

Eagles Chiefs Betting Picks: Odds KC -2.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Revenge is best served cold and this would be very chilly indeed. The Eagles own the league’s best record at 8-1 but have not played a complete game yet. With two weeks off and injuries healing, maybe this is the week.

Philly has won 11 of 13 road games and they get a few points from the oddsmakers as well. In Monday Night road games, the Eagles are 15-5 ATS over the years. The risk is the last-second field goal here at 2.5 points.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

The defense has been top-notch and the offense is rounding into form. Historically, the Chiefs cover MNF (7-2-1 ATS past 10 games) and Coach Andy Reid always has them ready after a bye week (8-1 SU past nine seasons).

WR Rashee Rice is emerging as yet another threat for Mahomes and many have him pegged in prop bets and Anytime TD bets as well here.

Eagles Chiefs Betting Picks

The spread might climb back to 3 points with late money coming on the home side so we are loading up on KC -2.5 here. Last possession could decide it, we trust Mahomes to get the job done at home.

Chiefs Eagles Prop Bets

Rashee Rice OVER 43.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings – the Eagles can stop the run but struggle with the pass so check-downs and quick hits could be the order of the day for KC’s offense – Rice will be heavily involved.

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD +130 at Draft Kings – this seems like easy money with the Tush Push in vogue.

Monday Night Football Trends

Chiefs have won their last 14 games played in November.

Chiefs are 13-1 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the NFC.

Eagles are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games on the road.

Eagles are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games played in Week 11.

Eagles lost 6 in a row as underdogs and 2-11 SU past 13 times in this role

Eagles are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 MNF road games

UNDER is 11-2 Kansas City’s last 13 games at home.

Chiefs are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games played on a Monday.

Chiefs 8-1 SU past nine seasons after a bye

Bet PHI KC

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 30th, 8:15 PM

Seattle +5.5 -118

Dallas -5.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 1:00 PM

Detroit -3.5 -127

New Orleans +3.5 -127

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +1.5 -106

Tennessee -1.5 -106

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -4.5 -111

New England +4.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +0.5 -111

NY Jets -0.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 1:00 PM

Arizona +2.5 -118

Pittsburgh -2.5 -118

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 1:00 PM

Miami -6.5 -110

Washington +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 1:00 PM

Denver +3.5 +104

Houston -3.5 +104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 4:05 PM

Carolina +6.5 -103

Tampa Bay -6.5 -103

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +2.5 -115

Philadelphia -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 4:25 PM

Cleveland +0.5 -115

LA Rams -0.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 8:20 PM

Kansas City -7.5 -123

Green Bay +7.5 -123

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 4th, 8:15 PM

Cincinnati +5.5 -114

Jacksonville -5.5 -114

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 7th, 8:15 PM

New England

Pittsburgh

@

Game Preview & Stats