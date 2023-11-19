Eagles Chiefs Betting Picks, KC Cover, Hurts TD

A Super Bowl rematch, a Monday Nighter, two teams off bye weeks and of course Taylor Swift and the Kelce Brothers – who cares, we want to know who covers the spread when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.
And with the line bet down to -2.5 for the host Chiefs, many are jumping on KC. And with the total shrinking from 50.5 to 45.5,many are figuring we are in UNDER territory with two stout defenses.
Philly’s p[ass defense has been its weakness so far and Patrick Mahomes can sling it of course. The Eagles usually lose as an underdog (six in a row SU and 2-11 SU past 13) while KC has won 14 straight games in the month of November and 13 of 14 vs the NFC.
Eagles Chiefs Betting Picks: Odds KC -2.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report