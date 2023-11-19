Eagles Chiefs Betting Picks, KC Cover, Hurts TD

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Revenge is best served cold and this would be very chilly indeed. The Eagles own the league’s best record at 8-1 but have not played a complete game yet. With two weeks off and injuries healing, maybe this is the week.

Philly has won 11 of 13 road games and they get a few points from the oddsmakers as well. In Monday Night road games, the Eagles are 15-5 ATS over the years. The risk is the last-second field goal here at 2.5 points.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

The defense has been top-notch and the offense is rounding into form. Historically, the Chiefs cover MNF (7-2-1 ATS past 10 games) and Coach Andy Reid always has them ready after a bye week (8-1 SU past nine seasons).

WR Rashee Rice is emerging as yet another threat for Mahomes and many have him pegged in prop bets and Anytime TD bets as well here.

Eagles Chiefs Betting Picks

The spread might climb back to 3 points with late money coming on the home side so we are loading up on KC -2.5 here. Last possession could decide it, we trust Mahomes to get the job done at home.

Chiefs Eagles Prop Bets

Rashee Rice OVER 43.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings – the Eagles can stop the run but struggle with the pass so check-downs and quick hits could be the order of the day for KC’s offense – Rice will be heavily involved.

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD +130 at Draft Kings – this seems like easy money with the Tush Push in vogue.

Monday Night Football Trends

Chiefs have won their last 14 games played in November.

Chiefs are 13-1 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the NFC.

Eagles are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games on the road.

Eagles are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games played in Week 11.

Eagles lost 6 in a row as underdogs and 2-11 SU past 13 times in this role

Eagles are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 MNF road games

UNDER is 11-2 Kansas City’s last 13 games at home.

Chiefs are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games played on a Monday.

Chiefs 8-1 SU past nine seasons after a bye