Eagles Chiefs Super Bowl Pick, Philly ML

Kansas City wasn’t the best team on paper last year but still beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 58. It’s the same story in Super Bowl 59 where the Philadelphia Eagles have superior talent and stats – on paper.
The spread was settling around -1.5 for the defending champs who are attempting a three-peat. And the Eagles have the biggest injury question marks with WR Devonta Smith and two top OL stars not practicing as of Monday.
KC has won 18 straight as favorites while the Eagles have won 15 of 16 games. The Eagles are 10-2 ATS as a playoff dog but have lost 18 of their past 25 games as underdogs overall.
Eagles Chiefs Super Bowl Pick: Odds KC -1.5, Total 49 | Matchup Report