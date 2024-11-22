Eagles Rams Pick, Philly Defense Prevails

Philly has won five straight and looks like the second best team in the NFC as they lay a field goal on Sunday Night Football at the LA Rams.
The Eagles are 7-1 ATS in their past 8 visits here and 9-2 ATS overall vs the Rams over the years, but that is ancient history. The recent history shows a Philly winning streak, a top-rated defense and an offense that can clobber opposing defenses. Even if it will be missing WR Devonta Smith.
LA usually loses as an underdog (3-10 SU run) and the Eagles will happily oblige them here in a game that has seen the total fall to 49 by midweek at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Eagles Rams Pick: Odds +3, Total 49 | Matchup Report