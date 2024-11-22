Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) looks on after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Eagles Rams Pick, Philly Defense Prevails

Philly has won five straight and looks like the second best team in the NFC as they lay a field goal on Sunday Night Football at the LA Rams.

The Eagles are 7-1 ATS in their past 8 visits here and 9-2 ATS overall vs the Rams over the years, but that is ancient history. The recent history shows a Philly winning streak, a top-rated defense and an offense that can clobber opposing defenses. Even if it will be missing WR Devonta Smith.

LA usually loses as an underdog (3-10 SU run) and the Eagles will happily oblige them here in a game that has seen the total fall to 49 by midweek at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles Rams Pick: Odds +3, Total 49 | Matchup Report

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philly’s defense has been sparked by rookie corners and surprising LB Zach Baun. It ranks best against the pass in many categories and in points per game allowed.

That blunts the Rams passing game which is their only real hope here. Meanwhile, the Eagles will plan to bludgeon the Rams on the ground, control the clock and keep Matthew Stafford and his talented WRs of the field.

Philly owns most of the advantages here and comes off extra rest after beating Washington last TNF.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Say what you want about the pass defense, Stafford to Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua is still a serious threat and they have won 7 of 9 home games SU. Not dealing with Smith on the other side of AJ Brown is a bonus for them to concentrate on stopping the run.

And the Rams have been home dogs three times this season and won twice outright. They have quietly won 4 of 5 overall, with the one bump an untimely loss to Miami, otherwise they would be riding a five-game streak too.

It’s a small home dog in a conference game and that is often a spot where pro bettors like to pounce.

Eagles Rams Pick

The total has been shrinking from 51.5 at open to 49 on Thursday and we expect it to fall further. The rams have allowed 24 points just once all season and the Eagles do not blow teams out. We can see this as a 23-17 type of result which wins us the UNDER wager, as almost every SNF game goes UNDER.

Rams Eagles Betting Trends

Rams are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games against Philadelphia.

Rams are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 11-3 Philadelphia’s last 14 games on the road.

Eagles are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games at LA Rams including 5 straight SU wins

