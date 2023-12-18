Eagles Seahawks Picks, Double Kenneth Prop Bet

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

After consecutive blowout losses and a brutal two-month schedule, the Eagles control their NFC East destiny and its starts here. The defense has been shaky but they have changed things up and injected some youth into the secondary for this game.

Hurts is expected to play and expect the offense to be more diverse after heavy criticism of their attack the past two weeks in losses to the Cowboys and 49ers.

Philly is 12-5 SU in its past 17 MNF games and 4-1 SU this year as road chalk. They can get the job done here laying just three points against a Seattle team that has lost five of six.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Philly’s run defense has struggled mightily and the Seahawks should pound them early to try to fatigue this worn-out unit. We can almost foresee the Eagles letting down a little bit after watching rival Dallas lose on Sunday, giving them breathing room on the division with three cupcake games to close the season.

Seattle has won 7 in a row vs Philly and covered six times and they are 11-2 SU in their past 13 MNF home games.

Eagles Seahawks Picks

Philly has won four of five this season as road favorites and they can get the job done here by varying the attack and pounding the rock like early in the season. Seattle’s third-down defense is bad which taxes their players and gives the Eagles a time-of-possession edge. We like them even if the line creeps back up to 4 or 4.5 points.

Eagles Seahawks Prop Bets

Kenneth Gainwell OVER 8.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings – we played this prop last week and it hit early. Philly needs to shake up the offense and not rely on its big receivers so Gainwell and D’Andre Swift will get touches vs a Seahawks defense that ranks bottom third in stopping RB receiving yards.

Kenneth Walker OVER 46.5 rushing yads at Draft Kings – call this our Double Kenneth Prop Parlay, we like Seattle to test the Eagles run stop and Walker will get the bulk of chances early.

Seahawks Eagles Betting Trends

Past 6 meetings all played UNDER the total

Seahawks 7-0 SU, 6-1 ATS past 7 vs Eagles

OVER is 10-2 Philadelphia’s last 12 games played in December.

Seahawks are 11-2 SU in their last 13 MNF home games

Eagles are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games played on a Monday.

Eagles 4-1 SU this year as road chalk

UNDER 6-2 past 8 games when Seahawks are home dogs