Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during player introductions against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles Seahawks Picks, Double Kenneth Prop Bet

December 17, 2023 - Trend Dummy

Philadelphia comes off consecutive losses and makes a cross-country trek to face the Seattle Seahawks as small road chalk in the Week 15 Monday Nighter.

The Eagles have injuries on defense and Jalen Hurts missed practice this week with illness. They also made a change on defense, giving play-calling duties to Matt Patricia.

Seattle meanwhile has gotten some late money this week as the line moved down to +3, even though a gimpy Geno Smith or a healthy Drew Lock will be under center. They catch three points and have beaten the Eagles 7 straight over the years.

Eagles Seahawks Picks: Odds SEA +3, Total 45 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

After consecutive blowout losses and a brutal two-month schedule, the Eagles control their NFC East destiny and its starts here. The defense has been shaky but they have changed things up and injected some youth into the secondary for this game.

Hurts is expected to play and expect the offense to be more diverse after heavy criticism of their attack the past two weeks in losses to the Cowboys and 49ers.

Philly is 12-5 SU in its past 17 MNF games and 4-1 SU this year as road chalk. They can get the job done here laying just three points against a Seattle team that has lost five of six.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Philly’s run defense has struggled mightily and the Seahawks should pound them early to try to fatigue this worn-out unit. We can almost foresee the Eagles letting down a little bit after watching rival Dallas lose on Sunday, giving them breathing room on the division with three cupcake games to close the season.

Seattle has won 7 in a row vs Philly and covered six times and they are 11-2 SU in their past 13 MNF home games.

Eagles Seahawks Picks

Philly has won four of five this season as road favorites and they can get the job done here by varying the attack and pounding the rock like early in the season. Seattle’s third-down defense is bad which taxes their players and gives the Eagles a time-of-possession edge. We like them even if the line creeps back up to 4 or 4.5 points.

Eagles Seahawks Prop Bets

Kenneth Gainwell OVER 8.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings – we played this prop last week and it hit early. Philly needs to shake up the offense and not rely on its big receivers so Gainwell and D’Andre Swift will get touches vs a Seahawks defense that ranks bottom third in stopping RB receiving yards.

Kenneth Walker OVER 46.5 rushing yads at Draft Kings – call this our Double Kenneth Prop Parlay, we like Seattle to test the Eagles run stop and Walker will get the bulk of chances early.

Seahawks Eagles Betting Trends

Past 6 meetings all played UNDER the total

Seahawks 7-0 SU, 6-1 ATS past 7 vs Eagles

OVER is 10-2 Philadelphia’s last 12 games played in December.

Seahawks are 11-2 SU in their last 13 MNF home games

Eagles are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games played on a Monday.

Eagles 4-1 SU this year as road chalk

UNDER 6-2 past 8 games when Seahawks are home dogs

Bet PHI SEA

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland +0.5 -111

Houston -0.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Detroit -2.5 +103

Minnesota +2.5 +103

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -1.5 -108

Tennessee +1.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +1.5 -110

Atlanta -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay -4.5 -110

Carolina +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 1:00 PM

Washington +1.5 -115

NY Jets -1.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 4:05 PM

Jacksonville -2.5 -104

Tampa Bay +2.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 4:25 PM

Arizona +2.5 -123

Chicago -2.5 -123

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 4:25 PM

Dallas +0.5 -112

Miami -0.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 24th, 8:15 PM

New England +5.5 -110

Denver -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +9.5 -110

Kansas City -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 4:30 PM

NY Giants -7.5 -110

Philadelphia +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 8:15 PM

Baltimore +4.5 -104

San Francisco -4.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 8:15 PM

NY Jets +6.5 -102

Cleveland -6.5 -102

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 8:15 PM

Detroit +5.5 -108

Dallas -5.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +2.5 -105

Chicago -2.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +5.5 -105

Houston -5.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Miami +2.5 -128

Baltimore -2.5 -128

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

New England +12.5 -108

Buffalo -12.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +3.5 -108

Indianapolis -3.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Carolina +8.5 -112

Jacksonville -8.5 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

LA Rams -6.5 -120

NY Giants +6.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

Arizona +8.5 -114

Philadelphia -8.5 -114

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

New Orleans +1.5 -116

Tampa Bay -1.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -13.5 -111

Washington +13.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 4:05 PM

Pittsburgh +3.5 -120

Seattle -3.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 4:25 PM

Cincinnati +3.5 -104

Kansas City -3.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 4:25 PM

LA Chargers +6.5 -102

Denver -6.5 -102

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 8:20 PM

Green Bay +1.5 -110

Minnesota -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats