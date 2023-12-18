Eagles Seahawks Picks, Double Kenneth Prop Bet

Philadelphia comes off consecutive losses and makes a cross-country trek to face the Seattle Seahawks as small road chalk in the Week 15 Monday Nighter.
The Eagles have injuries on defense and Jalen Hurts missed practice this week with illness. They also made a change on defense, giving play-calling duties to Matt Patricia.
Seattle meanwhile has gotten some late money this week as the line moved down to +3, even though a gimpy Geno Smith or a healthy Drew Lock will be under center. They catch three points and have beaten the Eagles 7 straight over the years.
Eagles Seahawks Picks: Odds SEA +3, Total 45 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report