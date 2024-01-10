Philadelphia Tampa Bay Picks, Prop Bets, Wild Card Trends

True the Philadelphia Eagles have been in a freefall for months, but be careful in assuming Tampa Bay is on some type of roll just because they won the NFC South.
The Bucs barely beat Carolina and freefalling Jacksonville while losing to the Saints in their final three games, but 9-8 was good enough to win the division. So, while many feel they should be favored at home, the Eagles might be a bargain at -3 on the spread.
Neither team is trustworthy but the UNDER has been a dominant trend following both teams so it’s a consideration here. Tampa Bay backers are putting their trust in Baker Mayfield, which might be a dicey proposition in January.
Philadelphia Tampa Bay Picks: Odds TB +3, Total 44 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report