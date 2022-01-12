Eagles Buccaneers Prediction, Philly as Dogs

Much has changed since Tampa Bay’s leisurely Week 7 thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles that suggest things might be very different here on Wild Card weekend.
First, Philadelphia became the league’s top rushing team, averaging nearly 200 yards per game over the past few weeks. Second, Tampa Bay’s offense has been decimated by wide receiver injuries and freakouts.
So with the Buccaneers favored by 8.5 points on the heels of that 28-22 win back in Week 7, are the Eagles primed to spring the upset or at least cover this spread? Philly ran the ball just nine times that game and did not have OL Lane Johnson, who makes a huge difference.
Winners of seven of their last 10 games, we like the Eagles to cover the 8.5 point spread at FanDuel.
Eagles Buccaneers Prediction, Odds: TB -8.5, Total 49 | Matchup Report