Pittsburgh Baltimore Pick, Chalk and Over?

The Steelers seem to have all the betting trends lined up in their favor but betting money keeps coming in on the Ravens in the late Week 16 Saturday game.
Baltimore comes off a laugher win vs the Giants while the Steelers were humbled at Philly. It feels like a bounce spot for the Steelers but they have injury woes with Safety DeShon Elliott and WR George Pickens out and TJ Watt hobbling.
Meanwhile the line climbed to 6.5 points at FanDuel and the Ravens are motivated at home to tie the Steelers atop the AFC North.
Pittsburgh Baltimore Pick: Odds BAL -6.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report