Pittsburgh Baltimore Picks, Prop Bets

This probably won’t be a normal game so you won’t be applying normal handicapping theory as the Pittsburgh Steelers close the season at Baltimore (and at the moment as 4-point favorites).
This is a bit like handicapping a preseason game. That’s because the Ravens might sit their entire starting unit since they have already clinched the top AFC spot. Or they might play their starters to avoid too much rust in their eventual first playoff game.
The Steelers meanwhile need to win and get some help to creep into the playoffs, so they are motivated and ready. Its going to be a task of watching injury reports during the week to see where the line ends up and if its good betting value.
Pittsburgh Baltimore Picks: Odds BAL +4, Total 37.5 | Matchup Report