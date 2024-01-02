Pittsburgh Baltimore Picks, Prop Bets

Why Pittsburgh can cover the spread

Erratic and unpredictable, Pittsburgh somehow clings to playoff hopes and they tend to play up to good competition and play down to bad competition. The rest/injury situation will dictate what the Steelers are facing Saturday night.

But even before that question is answered, all the historical betting trends favor Pitt here. The Ravens have lost six straight January games and 11 of 13 going back several seasons.

And the Steelers are 6-1 SU overall vs the Ravens and 5-1 ATS in their past 6 visits to Baltimore. Throw in positive divisional ATS streaks and positive road angles and you have a good story to tell about backing the Steelers here.

Why Baltimore can cover the spread

Are the Ravens backups better than the Steeler starters? Maybe. Does divisional hatred and defending home turf make up for some of these points on the spread? Maybe.

In a normal circumstance, the Ravens would be favored by 9-10 points here. Instead, Tuesday saw them as 4-point home dogs as oddsmakers predicted the Ravens would sit most of their roster to avoid injury.

More questions than answers, so watch during the week. Should we treat this like a preseason game? Maybe. If yes, the Ravens never lose preseason games…

Pittsburgh Baltimore Picks

We will update this later in the week as more roster questions are answered.

Ravens Steelers Prop Bets

Coming soon as oddsmakers actually post odds on players who are actually playing….

Baltimore Pittsburgh Betting Trends

UNDER is 10-3 Pittsburgh’s last 13 Sunday road games

Steelers are 6-1 SU, 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against Baltimore.

Steelers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games on the road.

Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games at Baltimore

Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 divisional games

Ravens lost 6 straight January games, 2-11 SU past 13

OVER is 28-11 Pittsburgh’s last 39 games played in January.