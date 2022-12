WHY THE STEELERS WILL COVER

Mike Tomlin simply always has his teams competing this time of year, and in this case it’s hard to swallow the Steelers getting a field goal and a hook in a desperate spot against a familiar foe using a backup quarterback.

They face a Ravens team riding a 1-6-1 ATS streak at home and just 2-6 ATS as the favorite.

WHY THE RAVENS WILL COVER

Tyler Huntley has gotten the job done for the Ravens, who are ranked 11 spots higher than Pittsburgh in DVOA.

But just because this is a must-win, there is plenty of motivation here in a divisional setting and laying just 2.5 points.

STEELERS RAVENS PREDICTION

Pittsburgh nearly won the last meeting. Dating back five weeks (including that game), the Ravens have scored and allowed exactly 73 points. They shouldn’t be giving up a field goal here. Don’t be surprised if the Steelers win outright.

Ravens Steelers Betting Trends

Steelers are 18-4 SU in their last 22 games played in Week 17.

UNDER is 10-2 Baltimore’s last 12 games

Ravens are 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 games at home.

UNDER is 15-6 Baltimore’s last 21 games played in January.

Ravens are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games as the favorite.