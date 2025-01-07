Steelers Ravens Wild Card Pick, Pitt Dog Line

Here we go again. The slumping Pittsburgh Steelers catch 10 points at Baltimore in the Wild Card Saturday late game as the divisional rivals clash for a third time this season.
Pittsburgh has looked terrible lately but owns the Ravens here with 6 wins in eight games, while Baltimore has been a fade bet as a home playoff team (2-6 ATS past 8 tries).
Baltimore’s offense is almost unstoppable but the Steelers pass rush and pursuit of Lamar Jackson can cause problems for that machinery. There are UNDER trends galore here for totals bettors.
Steelers Ravens Wild Card Pick: Odds BAL -10, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report