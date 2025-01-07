Steelers Ravens Wild Card Pick, Pitt Dog Line

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The past four games notwithstanding, Pittsburgh has played well and has owned the Ravens in Baltimore the past few seasons. And getting 10 points in a playoff game is a lot.

And the Ravens do not excel when the calendar flips to January as their 4-13 SU streak proves. TJ Watt can blow up plays and entire offensive schemes and he alone can mess up Lamar’s smooth operation.

George Pickens was terrible in his return but Russell Wilson has been there before and should be able to keep this game within striking distance. They are 11-3 ATS in divisional games the past few years.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

If you watched the Steelers struggle vs the Bengals, you will believe the Ravens can pound them. But its playoff time now, Wilson has won a Super Bowl and the Steelers defense will show up.

But the Steelers offense sputtered badly and if this becomes a shootout, they are simply outgunned. Pittsburgh has also lost and failed to cover their past five playoff games so they do not have a recent track record of coming up big.

Steelers Ravens Wild Card Pick

Baltimore could tun this into a rout but they have no history of doing so late in seasons at home. So the value play is Pittsburgh +10 as a veteran team in a divisional tilt playing in Baltimore where they have history of winning as a dog. We play Pittsburgh.

Ravens Steelers Betting Trends

UNDER is 11-1-1 past 13 games as Ravens playoff chalk

Ravens are 2-6 ATS as playoff home team since 1995

Ravens 9-0-1 to the UNDER in playoff home games

OVER is 10-2 Pittsburgh’s last 12 Saturday road games

Steelers lost and failed to cover past 5 playoff games, all OVERs

Steelers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 divisional games

OVER is 10-3 Baltimore’s last 13 games.

UNDER is 8-1 past 9 meetings, Ravens are 8-2 SU past 10 meetings

Steelers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games at Baltimore

Ravens are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games played in January.