Steelers Bills Betting Pick, Props, Trends, Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished dead last in run blocking efficiency last season, according to Football Outsiders. Only four starting offensive linemen from last year are returning.

However, they failed to make any big splashes, and the offensive line is still a huge question mark. The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, are returning 10 of 11 offensive starters. Both these teams have Super Bowl aspirations, but only one gets off to a 1-0 start.

The Bills were 6.5 point favorites in this game as of Thursday, according to DraftKings, and they may be great value at that number.

Why the Bills can cover the spread

Josh Allen took the league by storm last season, turning the Bills into a juggernaut in the AFC. According to ESPN, Allen finished 3rd in the NFL in QBR, and the Bills offense had the second-most yards per game.

The Steelers’ defense finished first in sacks and pressure rate last season, so the Bills will have to keep Allen upright. The Bills’ offensive line was solid last year, finishing 9th in sacks allowed.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

Ben Roethlisberger returns for his 18th season and will have a new weapon in Najee Harris in the backfield. Roethlisberger’s wide receiver room is returning, as they are expecting Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson to take another step forward.

The Steelers went into this offseason destined to get a more vertical passing attack. However, that could be a challenging task against the Bills. Buffalo finished 9th in yard per attempt allowed last season.

Buffalo Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Buffalo almost always wins as a favorite (20-2 SU past 22 games as chalk) but doesnt always cover the spread. Meanwhile the Steelers are very tough as underdogs (13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 games) and they own a 10-3 ATS advantage in their last 13 games against Buffalo.

If you believe in Week 1 trends, the Bills are 12-4 ATS the past 16 seasons while the Steelers bleed money at 2-7-1 ATS the past 10 season openers.

Steelers Bills Betting Pick

Until the Steelers prove otherwise, I will be fading them early and often. The Steelers are going to struggle to put points on the board this season.

Buffalo Bills -6.5 currently at DraftKings Sportsbook