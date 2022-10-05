Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Pick – Lay the Wood

Welcome to your career as a starting QB, Kenny Pickett, good luck with the biggest point spread the Steelers have ever faced in the regular season.
The rookie QB is likely to get the controls as Pittsburgh visits Buffalo as 14-point underdogs. If that line holds, it surpasses the +13 from Sept. 6, 1992 at Houston (the Oilers, not the Texans).
Double-digit dog status has been a favorable position for Steeler bettors overt he years, but this Buffalo team – despite two weeks of tight games – has the team and the motivation to pulverize Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Pick: Odds BUF -14, Total 47 | Matchup Report