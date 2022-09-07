Steelers Bengals Prediction, Prop Picks, Trends

The Cincinnati Bengals kick off defense of their AFC Championship as home favorites in a divisional battle that has not been kind to them over the years.
Pittsburgh begins the post Big Ben Era as 6.5-point underdogs, but have dominated the Bengals here over the years to the tune of 18-4 SU in 22 matches. Their nasty defense will test a reconstituted Cincy offensive line that was regularly shredded last season.
Can the Super Bowl finalists from a year ago improve their +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl? Can the Steelers turn an early upset in the AFC North standings?
Steelers Bengals Prediction: Odds CIN -6.5, Total 44.5 | Matchup Stats