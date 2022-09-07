Steelers Bengals Prediction, Prop Picks, Trends

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance and with the same head coach and young roster intact, the Bengals are poised for bigger things in 2022. The Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 divisional games and look to cover their ninth straight game overall here in Week 1.

The Bengals boast a 10-2ATS mark in their past dozen games and have covered the previous seven conference matchups. We like their odds at home against Pittsburgh.

Why the Steelers can cover the Spread

The Steelers come off yet another winning season under head coach Mike Tomlin, and they’ll look to beat the odds per usual. Traveling to Cincinnati as 6.5-point road dogs, they’ll have their work cut out for them against a young talented Bengals side that wants to return the bully favor to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh has owned the Bengals here going back two decades with an 18-4 SU mark in Cincy. They are also 18-6-1 ATSD since 2000 as road dogs of 6 points or more.

Steelers Bengals Prediction

The Bengals boast impressive depth and we like them to cover at home over the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Cincinnati’s SU record at home vs Pittsburgh aside, the tides have turned in the AFC North.

Anytime TD Picks

Pat Freirmuth (+260 FanDuel): Freirmuth was an emerging star for the Steelers in 2021, scoring 7 touchdowns as a rookie splitting snaps with Eric Ebron. With Ebron out of the picture, expect even more goal-line work for the second-year tight end.

Joe Burrow (+550 FanDuel): I truly believe we’re going to see a much more mobile Joe Burrow in 2022. Repeating the 4,600-yard passing season seems unreasonable and Burrow has the sneaky athleticism that bettors love to roll the dice with. Burrow’s career started off with a week one rushing touchdown, and that’s a trend that should resume in 2022.

Steelers Bengals Betting Trends Week 1

Bengals are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games, including 8 in a row

Bengals are 4-18 SU in their last 22 games at home against Pittsburgh.

Bengals covered 7 straight conference games

Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 divisional games

Steelers 18-6-1 ATS since 2000 as road dogs of 6 or more

