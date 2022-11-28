Steelers Colts Pick, Taylor 2 TDs?

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

QB Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie WR George Pickens are developing the next hot tandem and that connection can spell red-zone trouble for any team. And a win here nudges the Steelers closer to avoiding the first losing season of the Coach Mike Tomlin regime.

They have dominated the Colts historically, wining seven in a row and often come up big on MNF.

Why the Colts can cover the spread

Pittsburgh’s pass defense ranks 31st which should be an invitation for Matt Ryan to attack down the field. Softening up the Pitt defense with a healthy dose of Taylor medicine makes that option more likely.

The Colts come off a loss, but an impressive one against the Eagles in Week 11. Is there some more Jeff Saturday magic here for the Colts?

Steelers Colts Pick

Generally speaking, we side with a bad home team when laying small numbers against a bad road team. We don’t love the spread pick here and despite all the UNDER trends, we see the total climbing into the 40s to go OVER the total of 39.5.

Colts Steelers Anytime Props

Jonathan Taylor +350 2 TDs – Taylor looks healthy and hungry and finds a willing defense to exploit here. It’s not huge value but there have been lots of multiple-TD efforts in Week 12 and this is another solid candidate.

George Pickens +310 – He and Pickett are clicking and Indy’s game plan to keep Najee Harris from brutalizing them should open opportunities on the edge.

Steelers Colts Betting Trends

Steelers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games vs AFC South division.

Steelers are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games against Indianapolis.

Steelers are 19-4 SU in their last 23 games played on a Monday.

UNDER is 15-6 Indianapolis’ last 21 games.

UNDER is 11-2 Indianapolis’ last 13 conference games

UNDER is 9-1 Indianapolis’ last 10 games as the favorite