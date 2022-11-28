Steelers Colts Pick, Taylor 2 TDs?

The Steelers and Colts have battled 19 times since 1985 – Pittsburgh has won 17 times.
But does that history matter given the current state of Indy and Pitt, armed with a rookie coach on one side and a rookie QB on the other? What matters more is Jonathan Taylor finally looking healthy again on his ankle and the fact he challenges a spongy Steelers defense.
There are UNDER trends aplenty and the Steelers usually win on Monday Night (17-4 SU run).
Steelers Colts Pick: Odds IND -3, Total 39.5 | Matchup Stats