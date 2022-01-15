Steelers Chief Pick, KC Rolls

Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks do battle in Sunday night’s AFC wild-card matchup between Ben Roethlisberger’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. But, of course, Big Ben is far beyond his prime while Mahomes is arguably the greatest quarterback in the sport smack dab in the midst of his prime.
That’s just one reason the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points for this potentially lopsided contest. Another? The Steelers have allowed 129 points in past three playoff games, all losses
This is biggest Steelers dog number since +13.5 vs Dallas in Super Bowl 30 (Jan. 26, 1996). Let’s look at both sides to see if they can continue their profitable run as underdogs.
Steelers Chiefs Betting Pick, Odds: KC -12.5, Total 46 | Matchup Report