Steelers Chiefs Pick, KC covers again?

Kansas City has covered five straight and can do it again today hosting Pittsburgh as double-digit favorites.
But the Chiefs will do so via the running game and not via Travis Kelce who is out due to Covid protocols. The Steelers pass rush is their strength, so KC will be smart to exploit the Steelers run stop which is their significant weakness.
Watch the inactives list closer to kickoff, because both K Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend are out as of Sunday morning, meaning the kicking game – and the point spread – could be tricky.
Steelers Chiefs Pick, Odds: -10.5, Total 45 at FanDuel | Matchup Report