Aug 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) runs from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Justin Hamilton (74) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers Chiefs Pick, KC covers again?

December 26, 2021 - Trend Dummy

Kansas City has covered five straight and can do it again today hosting Pittsburgh as double-digit favorites.

But the Chiefs will do so via the running game and not via Travis Kelce who is out due to Covid protocols. The Steelers pass rush is their strength, so KC will be smart to exploit the Steelers run stop which is their significant weakness.

Watch the inactives list closer to kickoff, because both K Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend are out as of Sunday morning, meaning the kicking game – and the point spread – could be tricky.

Steelers Chiefs Pick, Odds: -10.5, Total 45 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

If KC insists on throwing the ball a lot, TJ Watt will be harassing Patrick Mahomes into mistakes. If the Chiefs are smart, this could be a tall order to stop the run game.

Pittsburgh has been a beast as an underdog over the years and their mark of 18-6-1 ATS over 25 games in truly remarkable. They can sneak a back-door cover here if the Chiefs run the ball and Pitt does the same to shorten the game.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

Run the ball. The Steelers can’t stop the run and committing to the ground game will wear out the Steelers D and open up big plays in the second half. They should be able to cover here.

After a sloppy stretch where they couldn’t cover anything, they have covered five straight and now have the defense contributing on par with the defense. It makes KC a tough out and a good candidate to cover the double digits here in Week 16 at home.

Steelers Chiefs Prediction

Chiefs -10.5 – This is a big number late in the season against a desperate team, but the Steelers don’t have the horses to keep this close. Say 31-17-ish?

Chiefs Steelers Betting Trends

Chiefs have won 13 straight SU in December 21, 2021

Steelers are 18-6-1 ATS in their last 25 games as the underdog

Chiefs have covered 5 straight after being terrible ATS all year

Bet PIT KC

