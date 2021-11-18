Steelers Chargers Prediction, SNF Pick on Pitt

Ben Roethlisberger, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery. Two key Pittsburgh Steelers, two key Los Angeles Chargers. All four are in jeopardy of missing the Sunday night tilt between those two teams at SoFi Stadium in Week 11.

Naturally, that makes it difficult to break that matchup down from a betting standpoint. But it’s a team sport and the current line (Los Angeles -5) is unlikely to move more than a couple of points in either direction between now and whenever we find out the game statuses for those players.

Let’s sum it up in the meantime. Odds as of Thursday at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Steelers Chargers Prediction: Odds LA -5.5, Total 47 | Matchup Report

WHY THE STEELERS WILL COVER

Pittsburgh is coming off a tough outing that resulted in a tie with the winless Detroit Lions, but the Steelers have been playing everybody close ever since breaking out of a three-game losing streak that spanned Weeks 2-4.

They’re a well-coached team with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball regardless of whether Roethlisberger and/or Fitzpatrick are out there, and they might get standout wide receiver Chase Claypool back from a toe injury in this spot.

On top of that, the Chargers don’t have much of a home-field advantage at the best of times in L.A. Steelers fans travel well, so this is likely to feel like a home game for Pittsburgh. Would they really be getting five entire points from the Bolts if this game were taking place at Heinz Field? Take advantage of that dynamic.

WHY THE CHARGERS WILL COVER

The Bolts are at least assured they’ll have their quarterback, and Justin Herbert has a major advantage over Big Ben these days anyway. That helps, as does the fact they’ve been chilling at home all week after a Week 10 game at SoFi, while the beat-up Steelers have been forced to travel across the country following a deflating experience against Detroit.

STEELERS CHARGERS PREDICTION

Again, the Steelers battle. Always do. And the Chargers? They haven’t taken the turn many expected. Not yet, anyway, and I’m not sure this is the spot. They have just one seven-point win this season, and yet they’re spotting a quality, experienced opponent five points for what might feel like a Steelers home game?

Gotta go with the black and yellow here.

Chargers Steelers Betting Trends

Chargers are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games against Pittsburgh.

Chargers are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games played in November.

Steelers are 16-2-1 SU in their last 19 games played in November.

Steelers are 16-4-1 ATS in their last 21 games as the underdog.

UNDER is 32-8 Pittsburgh’s last 40 Sunday road games

Steelers 12-5 ATS past 17 vs Chargers

Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games at LA Chargers.