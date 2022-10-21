Steelers Dolphins Pick, Pitt covers a TD

Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL’s highest-rated passer, is set to return to the Miami Dolphins lineup Sunday night as the slumping Phins host the shabby Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers come off a home upset victory over Tampa Bay aiming to extend Miami’s three-game losing skid. Miami has injury problems and may not have the firepower to blow out the Steelers.
With Miami favored by a touchdown at home, let’s look at both sides.
Steelers Dolphins Pick: Odds MIAMI -7, Total 45.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Stats