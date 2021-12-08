Steelers Vikings Prediction, TNF Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a bettors’ dream as the underdog over the last few years, as they are 18-5-1 ATS in their last 24 of those games. They covered as the underdog the previous week against the Baltimore Ravens and now have to head on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings as 3 point underdogs.
The Vikings come off an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions, which sets them up for a prime bounce-back game. The Steelers defense ranks 27th in defensive DVOA, while the Vikings rank 8th in offensive DVOA.
Give me a Top 10 offense against a bottom 10 defense all day. Take the Vikings -3 at FanDuel.
