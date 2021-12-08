Steelers Vikings Prediction, TNF Picks

Why the Steelers will cover the spread

The Steelers’ offense seemed to find something in the 4th quarter against the Ravens last week. They scored 17 points in that quarter and rallied a comeback against a divisional opponent.

The Vikings’ defense is mediocre at best. They rank 25th in points per game allowed and 16th in EPA per play, unlike a Mike Zimmer-led defense. If the Steelers can continue what worked in the 4th quarter last week, they will put points on the board.

TJ Watt was the best player in the NFL last week. He had 3.5 sacks and caused the Ravens offensive line all kinds of problems. He has emerged as the front runner for defensive player of the year.

Why the Vikings will cover the spread

The Vikings hit rock bottom last week, losing to the Lions, so they can only go up. They still have a good roster and should rebound nicely, especially with Zimmer as head coach. I’m sure the meetings this week were not very fun for players.

The Steelers’ pass defense has been atrocious all season. They rank 25th in pass defense DVOA and will have to slow down one of the better pass attacks in the NFL. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen should be no match for this Steelers secondary.

Steelers Vikings Prediction

The Vikings are a better roster from top to bottom. This is not a good matchup for the Steelers’ defense, and the spread is only 3 points.

Vikings -3

Vikings Steelers Betting Trends

Steelers are 18-5-1 ATS in their last 24 games when playing as the underdog.

Vikings are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games when playing as the favorite

Steelers 2-9 SU in their last 11 Thursday road games