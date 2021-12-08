Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers Vikings Prediction, TNF Picks

December 08, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a bettors’ dream as the underdog over the last few years, as they are 18-5-1 ATS in their last 24 of those games. They covered as the underdog the previous week against the Baltimore Ravens and now have to head on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings as 3 point underdogs. 

The Vikings come off an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions, which sets them up for a prime bounce-back game. The Steelers defense ranks 27th in defensive DVOA, while the Vikings rank 8th in offensive DVOA.

Give me a Top 10 offense against a bottom 10 defense all day. Take the Vikings -3 at FanDuel

Steelers Vikings Prediction: Odds -3.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report 

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Steelers will cover the spread

The Steelers’ offense seemed to find something in the 4th quarter against the Ravens last week. They scored 17 points in that quarter and rallied a comeback against a divisional opponent. 

The Vikings’ defense is mediocre at best. They rank 25th in points per game allowed and 16th in EPA per play, unlike a Mike Zimmer-led defense. If the Steelers can continue what worked in the 4th quarter last week, they will put points on the board. 

TJ Watt was the best player in the NFL last week. He had 3.5 sacks and caused the Ravens offensive line all kinds of problems. He has emerged as the front runner for defensive player of the year. 

Why the Vikings will cover the spread

The Vikings hit rock bottom last week, losing to the Lions, so they can only go up. They still have a good roster and should rebound nicely, especially with Zimmer as head coach. I’m sure the meetings this week were not very fun for players. 

The Steelers’ pass defense has been atrocious all season. They rank 25th in pass defense DVOA and will have to slow down one of the better pass attacks in the NFL. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen should be no match for this Steelers secondary. 

Steelers Vikings Prediction

The Vikings are a better roster from top to bottom. This is not a good matchup for the Steelers’ defense, and the spread is only 3 points. 

Vikings -3

Vikings Steelers Betting Trends

Steelers are 18-5-1 ATS in their last 24 games when playing as the underdog.

Vikings are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games when playing as the favorite

Steelers 2-9 SU in their last 11 Thursday road games

Bet PIT MIN

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 9th, 8:20 PM

Pittsburgh +3.5 -110

Minnesota -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -6.5 -110

Houston +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +9.5 -110

Tennessee -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +10 -110

Kansas City -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Dallas -5 -110

Washington +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -6.5 -110

NY Jets +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +2.5 -110

Carolina -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore -1 -110

Cleveland +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:05 PM

NY Giants +7.5 -110

LA Chargers -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:05 PM

Detroit +8.5 -110

Denver -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +2.5 -110

Cincinnati -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:25 PM

Buffalo +3.5 -110

Tampa Bay -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 8:20 PM

Chicago +11 -110

Green Bay -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 8:15 PM

LA Rams +2.5 -110

Arizona -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 16th, 8:20 PM

Kansas City -3 -110

LA Chargers +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats