Steelers Eagles Pick, Philly Big Off Bye Week

The last time Pittsburgh won in Philadelphia, a man named Bradshaw was the star of the show in a big Steelers effort. But it wasn’t famous QB Terry Bradshaw and it wasn’t the 1980s – it was defensive back Jim Bradshaw who picked off three Eagle passes Oct. 24, 1965.
That’s right, 57 years ago, Sandy Koufax led the Dodgers to the World Series and Willie Mays led the Majors with 52 homers.
But back to the present, as the injury-riddled Steelers face a rested Eagles team that is the last remaining perfect team at 6-0.
Steelers Eagles Pick: Odds PHI -10.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Stats