Steelers Eagles Pick, Philly Big Off Bye Week

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

Because they have a knack for covering big spreads, covering three of four this year alone when catching 7 points or more. And because its 10 points are climbing, a big number for a team coming off a bye that might be looking past them to another ‘easy’ game next week at Houston.

This seems like a spot where an over-confident team needs to scratch out a close win.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philly boasts a superior lineup in every respect and are rested after a bye week. They are reasonably healthy and should have a game plan to beat a rag-tag Steelers group, 1-5 SU the past six weeks with the victory an upset of the Bucs.

They have been moneymakers as double-digit chalk since 2014 with a 7-3-1 ATS mark in 11 games just like this.

Steelers Eagles Pick

This feels like a trap, but the Eagles are so superior to the Steelers that they can play a mediocre game and still win by two TDs. It might get a little loose in garbage time, but 31-14 feels about right and that’s a Philly cover.

Eagles Steelers Anytime TD Prop Picks

Steelers Eagles Betting Trends

Steelers have lost 9 straight at Philadelphia

Steelers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 non-conference games

Eagles are 7-3-1 ATS past 11 games as double-digit favorite since 2014

Steelers are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games on the road

Eagles have covered 5 straight Week 8 games