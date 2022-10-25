Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers Eagles Pick, Philly Big Off Bye Week

October 25, 2022 - Trend Dummy

The last time Pittsburgh won in Philadelphia, a man named Bradshaw was the star of the show in a big Steelers effort. But it wasn’t famous QB Terry Bradshaw and it wasn’t the 1980s – it was defensive back Jim Bradshaw who picked off three Eagle passes Oct. 24, 1965.

That’s right, 57 years ago, Sandy Koufax led the Dodgers to the World Series and Willie Mays led the Majors with 52 homers.

But back to the present, as the injury-riddled Steelers face a rested Eagles team that is the last remaining perfect team at 6-0.

Steelers Eagles Pick: Odds PHI -10.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

Because they have a knack for covering big spreads, covering three of four this year alone when catching 7 points or more. And because its 10 points are climbing, a big number for a team coming off a bye that might be looking past them to another ‘easy’ game next week at Houston.

This seems like a spot where an over-confident team needs to scratch out a close win.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philly boasts a superior lineup in every respect and are rested after a bye week. They are reasonably healthy and should have a game plan to beat a rag-tag Steelers group, 1-5 SU the past six weeks with the victory an upset of the Bucs.

They have been moneymakers as double-digit chalk since 2014 with a 7-3-1 ATS mark in 11 games just like this.

Steelers Eagles Pick

This feels like a trap, but the Eagles are so superior to the Steelers that they can play a mediocre game and still win by two TDs. It might get a little loose in garbage time, but 31-14 feels about right and that’s a Philly cover.

Eagles Steelers Anytime TD Prop Picks

Coming soon with updated odds

Steelers Eagles Betting Trends

Steelers have lost 9 straight at Philadelphia

Steelers are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 non-conference games

Eagles are 7-3-1 ATS past 11 games as double-digit favorite since 2014

Steelers are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games on the road

Eagles have covered 5 straight Week 8 games

