Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford waves at the crowd as he exits the field after the Lions' 28-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

QB Props Burrow vs Stafford Parlays

February 08, 2022 - National Football Post

When it comes to Quarterbacks props for Super Bowl 56, Draft Kings stands tall in the pocket with tons of props and unique pre-set parlay bets.

So as much as Super Bowl 56 is a battle between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals (Rams remained 4-point favorites by the way), its also a battle between Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow. They were No. 1 picks 11 years part.

And if this turns into a high-scoring, pass-happy game, there will be plenty of NFL bettors pocketing large sums of winnings. For example, if Burrow throws for 375 + yards and completes 35+ passes, that is a 20-1 payout. You got it, bet $10, win $200. Bet $100, win $1000.

Check out more Draft Kings QB props

Draft Kings Super Bowl 56 QB Props

Joe Burrow vs Matthew Stafford Betting Odds, Draft Kings Parlays

M. Stafford: 375+ Pass Yds and 3+ Pass TDs +1000
J. Burrow: 375+ Pass Yds and 3+ Pass TDs +1100
M. Stafford: 375+ Pass Yds and 4+ Pass TDs +1600
M. Stafford: 375+ Pass Yds and 35+ Completions +2000
J. Burrow: 375+ Pass Yds and 35+ Completions +2000
J. Burrow and M. Stafford: 25+ Rush Yds Each +2000
J. Burrow: 375+ Pass Yds and 4+ Pass TDs +2000
J. Burrow: 375+ Pass Yds and 25+ Rush Yds +2200
J. Burrow and M. Stafford: 375+ Pass Yds Each +2500
J. Burrow: 375+ Pass Yds and 1+ Rush/Rec TDs Scored +2800
M. Stafford: 375+ Pass Yds and 25+ Rush Yds +3000
M. Stafford: 375+ Pass Yds and 1+ Rush/Rec TDs Scored +3000
J. Burrow + M. Stafford Over 4.5 Combined Passing TDs +145
J. Burrow + M. Stafford Over 599.5 Combined Passing Yards +150

