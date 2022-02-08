QB Props Burrow vs Stafford Parlays

When it comes to Quarterbacks props for Super Bowl 56, Draft Kings stands tall in the pocket with tons of props and unique pre-set parlay bets.

So as much as Super Bowl 56 is a battle between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals (Rams remained 4-point favorites by the way), its also a battle between Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow. They were No. 1 picks 11 years part.

And if this turns into a high-scoring, pass-happy game, there will be plenty of NFL bettors pocketing large sums of winnings. For example, if Burrow throws for 375 + yards and completes 35+ passes, that is a 20-1 payout. You got it, bet $10, win $200. Bet $100, win $1000.

