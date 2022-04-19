Ravens Best Early NFL Futures Bets

The NFL Draft rekindles our itch for football betting and there are numerous pre-draft plays that look like great early bets for the 2022 – if you can afford to invest a little money now.

We like the Baltimore Ravens as a bounce-back team for 2022 and the uncertainty within the AFC North makes them a great early bet to win the division. And which NFC East team will win the division? If you count out Dallas (since no team has repeated as division champs since the 2004 Eagles), Philly looks like a tempting shot at 3-1.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel, official betting partner of the NFL and home to terrific bonus specials for new payers.

Baltimore Ravens To Win AFC North Division +200

The Ravens are flying under the radar entering the 2022 season. They finished the season losing their last six games, ultimately missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. People need to remember that they were the most injured team in the NFL.

Football Outsiders has a metric called adjusted games lost, measuring how injuries impacted a team’s season and the type of players injured (if they are starters, etc.) According to this metric, the Ravens in 2021 had the worst injury luck out of any team over the last 20 years. They are due for a big bounce-back season, with guys like Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters, and Rashod Bateman returning fully healthy.

Getting +200 odds for this team is eye-opening considering how wide-open this division will be. The uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s suspension and the Steelers quarterback situation opens the door for the Ravens to steal back this division.