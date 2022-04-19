Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Best Early NFL Futures Bets

The NFL Draft rekindles our itch for football betting and there are numerous pre-draft plays that look like great early bets for the 2022 – if you can afford to invest a little money now.

We like the Baltimore Ravens as a bounce-back team for 2022 and the uncertainty within the AFC North makes them a great early bet to win the division. And which NFC East team will win the division? If you count out Dallas (since no team has repeated as division champs since the 2004 Eagles), Philly looks like a tempting shot at 3-1.

Baltimore Ravens To Win AFC North Division +200

The Ravens are flying under the radar entering the 2022 season. They finished the season losing their last six games, ultimately missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. People need to remember that they were the most injured team in the NFL. 

Football Outsiders has a metric called adjusted games lost, measuring how injuries impacted a team’s season and the type of players injured (if they are starters, etc.) According to this metric, the Ravens in 2021 had the worst injury luck out of any team over the last 20 years. They are due for a big bounce-back season, with guys like Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters, and Rashod Bateman returning fully healthy. 

Getting +200 odds for this team is eye-opening considering how wide-open this division will be. The uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s suspension and the Steelers quarterback situation opens the door for the Ravens to steal back this division.

Ravens 22-1 to win Super Bowl 57

Let’s get freaky. There are 10 teams with better odds than the Ravens to win the Super Bowl, including teams like the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. The Ravens are not the eleventh-best team in the league. What have the Broncos or Browns done to prove they should have better odds than the Ravens? Taking a swing on the Ravens at +2200 is worth it. 

Los Angeles Chargers AFC West Division Winners +240

The Chargers have had the best offseason of any team, and I don’t think it’s close. They re-signed star wide receiver Mike Williams and made huge additions to their defense in guys like Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. Justin Herbert is going into his third season and should take an even more significant leap. 

The Chargers are picking at 17, and there are a couple of tackle prospects that should be there. If they get their right tackle of the future, these odds are in the +180 range. Get them while they’re hot. 

Philadelphia Eagles NFC East Division Winners +310

This pick is more me being baffled at the Dallas Cowboys being the favorites at -115. The Cowboys have had the worst offseason in the NFL, and I don’t think it’s close. And that persistent pattern of NFC East champs failing to repeat, since no team has done it since the 2003-2004 Eagles.

They lost their top receiver Amari Cooper, and their third wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. On the defensive side of the ball, they lost Randy Gregory, who was a big part of their pass rush. The Cowboys didn’t replace any of the players they lost this offseason. Dante Fowler Jr at a one-year 3 million dollar deal, was their most significant acquisition. 

The Eagles are in a great position to reclaim the NFC East crown. They won six of their last eight games and looked to buy into Nick Sirianni’s vision. They added pass rusher Haasan Reddick and have five picks in the top 101 of this year’s draft. With Washington and New York set to struggle again, +310 for the Eagles is great value. 

