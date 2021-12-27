Rose Bowl betting: USU vs Utah Pick

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) practices on the sideline during a break in play in the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.Cfb Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes

Utah doesn’t often win as an underdog, but they sure as hell cover the spread often as underdog, a fact that should alarm Ohio State backers in their Rose Bowl betting plans Jan. 1.

The Utes won the Pac 12 by smacking Oregon twice this season and catch 6.5 points against a superior Buckeyes team that disappointed during the year. In fact, OSU lost to the same Oregon team that Utah smacked.

And back to that dog number – the Utes are 15-5-1 ATS in their past 21 games as an underdog. They face a team that is 34-2 SU in its last 36 games as favorites.

Rose Bowl Betting: Odds OSU -6.5, Total 65.5 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report 

Ohio State was 10-2 straight up and 6-5-1 ATS this season, including losing to Michigan 42-27 as a 6.5-point favorite in their regular season finale. That loss to Michigan snapped a nine-game winning streak during which the Buckeyes were 6-3 ATS. When favored they’re 9-1 SU and 6-4 AT in their last 10, and 28-2 SU and 18-11-1 ATS in their last 30 games.

The Buckeyes are 3-3 SU and 2-4 ATS in their last six bowl games. As a bowl game favorite they’re 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS in their last six. In 15 previous appearances in the Rose Bowl the Buckeyes are 8-7 SU. They last played in the Rose Bowl in 2019 when the defeated Washington 28-23 as a 5.5-point favorite.

Utah was 10-3 SU and 6-7 ATS this season. In the Pac-12 Championship Game Utah defeated Oregon 38-10 as a 3-point favorite. Utah has won six straight with a 4-2 ATS record. As an underdog Utah is 2-9 SU and 6-3-1 ATS in their last 11 games.

In bowl games the Utes are 5-2 SU and 4-3 ATS in their last seven games. Going back further they’re 14-3 SU and 11-6 ATS in their last 16 bowl games. As a bowl game underdog, the Utes are 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six games.

There are no recent matchups between Utah and Ohio State. In their last eight games against opponents from the Big Ten the Utes are 6-2 SU and ATS. Ohio State is 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine game against opponents from the Pac-12.

