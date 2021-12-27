Rose Bowl betting: USU vs Utah Pick

Ohio State was 10-2 straight up and 6-5-1 ATS this season, including losing to Michigan 42-27 as a 6.5-point favorite in their regular season finale. That loss to Michigan snapped a nine-game winning streak during which the Buckeyes were 6-3 ATS. When favored they’re 9-1 SU and 6-4 AT in their last 10, and 28-2 SU and 18-11-1 ATS in their last 30 games.

The Buckeyes are 3-3 SU and 2-4 ATS in their last six bowl games. As a bowl game favorite they’re 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS in their last six. In 15 previous appearances in the Rose Bowl the Buckeyes are 8-7 SU. They last played in the Rose Bowl in 2019 when the defeated Washington 28-23 as a 5.5-point favorite.

Utah was 10-3 SU and 6-7 ATS this season. In the Pac-12 Championship Game Utah defeated Oregon 38-10 as a 3-point favorite. Utah has won six straight with a 4-2 ATS record. As an underdog Utah is 2-9 SU and 6-3-1 ATS in their last 11 games.

In bowl games the Utes are 5-2 SU and 4-3 ATS in their last seven games. Going back further they’re 14-3 SU and 11-6 ATS in their last 16 bowl games. As a bowl game underdog, the Utes are 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six games.

There are no recent matchups between Utah and Ohio State. In their last eight games against opponents from the Big Ten the Utes are 6-2 SU and ATS. Ohio State is 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine game against opponents from the Pac-12.