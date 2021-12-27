Rose Bowl betting: USU vs Utah Pick

Utah doesn’t often win as an underdog, but they sure as hell cover the spread often as underdog, a fact that should alarm Ohio State backers in their Rose Bowl betting plans Jan. 1.
The Utes won the Pac 12 by smacking Oregon twice this season and catch 6.5 points against a superior Buckeyes team that disappointed during the year. In fact, OSU lost to the same Oregon team that Utah smacked.
And back to that dog number – the Utes are 15-5-1 ATS in their past 21 games as an underdog. They face a team that is 34-2 SU in its last 36 games as favorites.
Rose Bowl Betting: Odds OSU -6.5, Total 65.5 @ FanDuel | Matchup Report