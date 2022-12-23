Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo on a bass drum prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends

December 23, 2022 - National Football Post

The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.

All three of Utah’s losses this year came on the road and in their last six road games they’re 3-3 SU and 2-4 ATS. When favored Utah has won five straight with a 3-2 ATS record, and in their last 10 they’re 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS. Utah is 6-2 SU and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games versus opponents from the Big Ten.

Rose Bowl Pick: Odds UTAH -2.5, Total 52 at FanDuel

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000!!

The bonus offer sounds too good to be true, but, its not! Your first bet up to $1,000 gets refunded as free bets if you lose!

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why Penn State can cover the Rose Bowl spread

Penn State was 10-2 SU and 8-3-1 ATS this season. They finished the season with four straight wins and a 5-0-1 ATS record in their last six games.

The Nittany Lions have been a solid bet on the road with a 4-1 record SU and ATS in their last five, and they’re 9-3 ATS in their last 12 road games. Penn State has not done well as an underdog with six straight wins and a 2-4 ATS record and a 2-13 record SU and 8-7 ATS mark in their last 15.

Why Utah can cover the Rose Bowl spread

The Utes have lost their last three bowl games with a 1-2 ATS record. That includes losing last year’s Rose Bowl to Ohio State 48-45 as a 4-point underdog. Utah has dropped two straight as a bowl game favorite, but in their last 11 bowl games as the favorite they’re 9-2 SU and 6-5 ATS.

Penn State is 2-4 SU and 3-3 ATS in their last six bowl games. As a bowl game underdog they’re 1-6 SU and 2-5 ATS in their last seven. The Nittany Lions have played in the Rose Bowl four times and they have one win to show for it.

Rose Bowl Pick

Penn State +2.5

Bet Rose Bowl

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 24th, 8:00 PM

Middle Tennessee +6 -105

San Diego State -6 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 2:30 PM

New Mexico State -1 -112

Bowling Green +1 -112

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 12:00 PM

Georgia Southern -2.5 -105

Buffalo +2.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 3:15 PM

Memphis -12 -105

Utah State +12 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 6:45 PM

Coastal Carolina +6.5 -105

East Carolina -6.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 10:15 PM

Wisconsin -3 -105

Oklahoma State +3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 2:00 PM

UCF -2.5 -105

Duke +2.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 5:30 PM

Kansas +4.5 -110

Arkansas -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 8:00 PM

Oregon (15) -13 -105

North Carolina +13 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 28th, 9:00 PM

Texas Tech +3 -105

Ole Miss -3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 2:00 PM

Syracuse +7.5 -105

Minnesota -7.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 5:30 PM

Oklahoma +2 -110

Florida State (13) -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 29th, 9:00 PM

Texas (21) -5 -105

Washington (12) +5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 12:00 PM

Maryland -1.5 -110

NC State (25) +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 2:00 PM

Pittsburgh +2.5 -105

UCLA (18) -2.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 3:30 PM

Notre Dame (19) -4.5 -110

South Carolina (20) +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 4:30 PM

Ohio -3.5 -110

Wyoming +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 30th, 8:00 PM

Tennessee (6) +3 -110

Clemson (10) -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 12:00 PM

Alabama (5) -6 -110

Kansas State (11) +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 12:00 PM

Iowa +1.5 -105

Kentucky -1.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 4:00 PM

TCU (3) +9 -110

Michigan (2) -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 31st, 8:00 PM

Ohio State (4) +7 -110

Georgia (1) -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats