49ers Cardinals Prediction, SF Offense Rolls

The NFL goes to Mexico City with San Francisco 49ers 8-point ‘road’ underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals, whose terrible home record can’t really be handicapped here.
The 49er offense has been clicking with Chistian McCaffrey learning the play book and the injury list now dwindled – it looks like a powerhouse offense with potential to be the NFC’s best. The Cardinals meanwhile have QB injury issues with both Kyler Murray and Coly McCoy limited all week in practice. Maybe Trace McSorley gets the start, check this closer to kickoff.
The 49ers are 6-1 ATS in their past 7 divisional games while the Cardinals are 1-6 ATS within the NFC West.
49ERS CARDINALS PREDICTION: ARZ +8, TOTAL 43 | MATCHUP STATS