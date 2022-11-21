49ers Cardinals Prediction, SF Offense Rolls

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

This is potentially a blowout. The 49ers have been surging, while the Cards will be without TE Zach Ertz and possibly their top quarterbacks. Arizona’s defense has been spotty, which is bad news for Cardinal backers and the 49er defense ranks among the league best.

The home/road breakdowns don’t really apply at this neutral site, but if it did, the 49ers are 16-2 ATS in their past 18 Monday Night road games while the Cards are 2-11 ATS in MNF home games.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

If the number remains at 8 points, it gives Arizona that extra cushion and ability to sneak a late cover. And know this – the Cardinals are 7-1-1 ATS in their past 9 against the 49ers so they have their number at the betting widow anyway.

The Cardinals have struggled at home, but this isn’t really at home, so maybe that 1-9 SU trend will get bucked here in the Week 11 Monday Nighter.

49ers Cardinals Prediction

The 49ers look like a team coming together for a strong run of big wins. The offense is scary, the defense if physical and talented. Arizona is in all kinds of trouble here and this one could be 42-10.

49ers Cardinals Anytime TD Props

San Francisco Arizona Betting Trends

Cardinals are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 Monday home games

UNDER is 10-2 Arizona’s last 12 games played on a Monday.

UNDER is 10-1 San Francisco’s last 11 games as the favorite.

49ers are 16-2 ATS in their last 18 Monday road games

Cardinals are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 games against San Francisco.

Cardinals are 1-9 SU, 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

49ers are 6-1 ATS past 7 divisional games, Cardinals are 1-6 ATS in divisional games