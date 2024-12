Why the 49ers can cover the spread

Check Brock Purdy’s status here because, without him, these reasons evaporate. San Francisco has injuries galore and are probably not a playoff team.

But the pressure is on the Bills and the weather can wreak havoc on both teams to keep this game within a TD.

Why the Bills can cover the spread

Buffalo has been on a roll, comes off a win over KC and with two weeks to healthy for depleted 49ers team. They usually win as favorites, they always win non-conference games and Josh Allen wants to polish his MVP credential.

All the trends lean Buffalo and the situational factors also call for fading the 49ers even as a TD dog.

49ers Bills Pick

The weather might keep this game a low-scoring affair but it will also keep the 49ers from scoring much at all. This feels like 21-7 for Bills.

Bills 49ers Betting Trends

Bills are 14-1 SU in their last 15 games when favored

49ers are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 Sunday games.

49ers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.

49ers failed to cover five straight Sunday road games

Bills have played 8 straight home OVERs

Bills are 19-4 SU in their last 23 non-conference games

Bills won 10 straight December games SU

OVER is 11-2 Buffalo’s last 13 games as faves.